TRIPOLI Aug 25 Fighting broke out around a hotel in the centre of the Libyan capital on Thursday, with rebels on the hotel roof firing at snipers loyal to Muammar Gaddafi in nearby buildings.

A Reuters reporter in Tripoli's Corinthia hotel said rebels in front of the building were using anti-aircraft guns and rocket-propelled grenades to target the snipers. He said other rebels were firing at the snipers from the hotel roof.

The Corinthia hotel is about 1.5 km (a mile) from Tripoli's central Green Square and opposite the city's ancient medina, or old city. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Christian Lowe and Giles Elgood; Editing by Andrew Roche)