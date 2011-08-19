* Rebel advances meet heavy resistance

By Yvonne Bell

ZAWIYAH, Libya, Aug 19 (Reuters)- - Libyan rebels fought fierce battles in two coastal cities straddling the capital Tripoli on Friday in a drive to topple Muammar Gaddafi, but met stiff resistance from forces loyal to the long-time leader.

Sustained blasts from rocket-propelled grenades, mortars and anti-aircraft guns rang out in the centre of Zawiyah, a city along the coastal highway 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli that the rebels entered earlier this week, in a clash with government forces that killed at least two.

The clashes came as rebels tried to consolidate their control of the city and its strategic oil refinery. A Reuters team in the city said that rebels in Zawiyah's central square has exchanged heavy fire with Gaddafi forces occupying a floor of the city's main hospital nearby before driving them out.

Medics at another hospital just south of Zawiyah said two dead and three injured had arrived there from the fighting.

On the eastern front, rebels fought bloody street battles in the city of Zlitan but suffered heavy casualties, a Reuters reporter there said. A rebel spokesman said 32 rebel fighters were killed in the clashes, with 150 injured.

Recent rebel advances have cut off the Libyan capital from its main supply routes, putting Gaddafi's four-decades rule under heavy pressure.

The thousands of foreigners trapped in Tripoli by the fighting will be evacuated in a massive international rescue, probably by sea, an international body said on Friday.

With the rebels continuing to push on the ground, NATO continued its campaign from the air, alliance war planes pounding targets in the capital overnight.

MIGRANT WORKERS

Libyan officials brought journalists to a residential district where a compound of several large buildings was blasted to pieces. Neighbours said it belonged to Abdullah al-Senussi, Gaddafi's brother-in-law and head of intelligence.

In another sign the fighting is hitting closer to Gaddafi's inner circle, the brother of the spokesman who has served as the Tripoli government's public face was reported killed in a front line city. The government blamed NATO attack helicopters.

NBC News reported on Friday that Gaddafi was making preparations to leave Libya with his family, for possible exile in Tunisia, but that it was unclear if he would follow through. NBC said the information came from U.S. officials who cited intelligence reports.

A spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Jemini Pandya, said the operation to rescue thousands of Egyptians and other foreigners trapped in Tripoli by the latest fighting would begin within days.

"We are looking at all options available, but it will probably have to be by sea," she told a Geneva news conference.

More than 600,000 of an estimated 1.5 million to 2.5 million foreigners, mostly Asian and African migrant workers, have fled Libya in six months of fighting. However, many thousands remained in Tripoli, which until this week was far from fighting and a safe two-hour drive from Tunisia.

That route has been cut since the rebels entered Zawiyah, which straddles the coastal highway, six days ago. On Thursday they took the neighbouring town of Sabratha, and on Friday they seized the nearby town of Surman.

Several hundred rebels and rebel supporters were gathered on the streets of Surman, just off the highway, to celebrate the victory, flying the rebel green, red and black flag.

"SENUSSI HOUSE" HIT

In Tripoli, Omar Masood, an oil engineer who lives across the street from the compound that was destroyed, said it had been struck before dawn and belonged to Senussi, one of the most senior figures in Gaddafi's leadership.

A large building had been reduced to rubble. The grounds appeared to be grand, with a fountain and children's swing set and a garden with a live gazelle standing amid the ruins. Officials could not say if it was Senussi's house or whether he was present at the time.

Senussi, who is married to Gaddafi's sister, is one of three figures along with Gaddafi and his son Saif al-Islam wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. The court's prosecutor blames him for killing civilians.

"Even if he was someone from the intelligence, it wouldn't justify an attack on a residential house," said Aref Fahim Ahmed, another neighbour. NATO says it is bombing military targets to protect civilians.

A government official said the brother of Moussa Ibrahim -- the spokesman whose briefings have been broadcast worldwide throughout the six-month-old uprising -- was killed by a NATO helicopter gunship in the central square of Zawiyah.

A Reuters reporter at the front east of Tripoli said rebels had launched an assault on Gaddafi's forces in Zlitan, the closest front line east of the capital. Many wounded were being brought to the rebels' field hospital.

"Battles began in the early hours of today and the rebels have liberated most of Zlitan," rebel spokesman Gemal Salem told Reuters by telephone. "Now the fighting is in the west of Zlitan. We have lost 32 rebels and 150 wounded."

West of Tripoli, rebel fighters held meetings on Friday with local leaders in Sabratha a day after capturing it. The ancient Roman town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was quiet. (Additional reporting by Missy Ryan in Tripoli; Robert Birsel in Benghazi, Libya; Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Ulf Laessing in Garyan, Libya; Mariam Karouny in Beirut; William Maclean in London; and Souhail Karam in Rabat; Writing by Richard Valdmanis and Peter Graff; Editing by Jon Boyle)