* Fighting between Gaddafi forces and "infiltrators"
* Government claims attack in Tripoli crushed
By Missy Ryan
TRIPOLI, Aug 21 Explosions and gunfire rocked
Tripoli overnight, after days of battlefield defeats left
Muammar Gaddafi's government and troops penned ever more tightly
in the besieged capital.
The fighting inside the city triggered celebrations among
some rebels and speculation Gaddafi's 41-year rule was sliding
towards collapse. But Gaddafi's officials insisted in the early
hours of Sunday the assault had been crushed, a few hours after
it began.
Government spokesman Moussa Ibrahim said small groups of
armed rebels had infiltrated the capital but had been dealt
with.
"I assure Libyans that Gaddafi is your leader ... Tripoli is
surrounded by thousands to defend it," he said.
Fighting was still raging around Mitiga airbase in Tripoli's
Tajourah district after midnight, an opposition activist told a
Reuters journalist outside Libya. The gunbattles had left a
number of rebels dead in the suburb of Qadah and elsewhere, he
said.
Earlier on Saturday evening, residents told Reuters of
gunfire and street protests in several parts of Tripoli.
"We can hear shooting in different places," said one. "Most
of the regions of the city have gone out, mostly young people
... it's the uprising... They went out after breaking the
(Ramadan) fast."
"They are shouting religious slogans: God is greatest!"
Residents said in the early hours of Sunday that shooting
appeared to be subsiding, about four hours after it began.
This week's rebel advances on Tripoli have transformed the
war by cutting the capital off from its main road link to the
outside world and putting unprecedented pressure on Gaddafi.
DEFECTIONS
Washington says his days are numbered, and reports have
emerged of more defections from his ranks. President Barack
Obama, on vacation in Martha's Vineyard, was receiving regular
updates on Libya, a senior White House official said.
The six-month-old war came close to the Tunisian frontier
after rebels suddenly seized the coastal city of Zawiyah just 50
km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, surrounding the heavily fortified
capital and severing its vital supply routes.
In Tunisia, security sources said their forces had
intercepted Libyan men in vehicles with weapons and fought them
through the night in the desert. They reported several
casualties, but did not say whether the fighters were Libyan
rebels or pro-Gaddafi soldiers cut off from Tripoli.
Residents of the southern Tunisian desert town of Douz told
Reuters by telephone that helicopters were swooping overhead and
troops had been summoned from nearby towns to subdue the
infiltrators, who rode in vehicles without number plates.
The imposition of a siege around Tripoli has trapped its
residents and cut it off from fuel and food supplies. The
International Organisation for Migration said on Friday it would
organise a rescue operation to evacuate thousands of foreign
workers, probably by sea.
Intense fighting continued in Zawiyah, home to an important
oil refinery, on Saturday and rebels occupying the centre of the
city said pro-Gaddafi forces showed no sign of retreat.
"Gaddafi will try to take back Zawiyah at any price. He will
keep shelling the hospital," said a rebel fighter as he prepared
for midday prayers in the mosque of Bir Hawisa, a nearby village
where many civilians are sheltering.
"We will not let that happen. We will fight."
East of Tripoli, fighting has been bloodier and rebel
advances far slower. On Friday, opposition forces fought street
battles in the city of Zlitan but suffered heavy casualties, a
Reuters reporter said. A rebel spokesman said 32 rebel fighters
were killed and 150 wounded.
NATO BOMBINGS
NATO warplanes have hammered Gaddafi military targets since
March under a U.N. mandate to protect civilians. Gaddafi's
government has said the bombs have killed scores of innocent
people, including 27 during a raid on Tripoli this week.
On Saturday, Libyan Prime Minister Al Baghdadi Ali
Al-Mahmoudi spoke to U.N. General Secretary Ban Ki-moon by
telephone requesting an investigation into alleged abuses by
NATO, Libyan state news agency JANA reported.
JANA said Ban had promised to study the proposal.
In another potential blow to Gaddafi, a Tunisian
source said Libya's top oil official, Omran Abukraa, had arrived
in Tunisia after deciding not to return to Tripoli from a trip
to Italy.
If confirmed, it would be the third apparent defection of a
senior Gaddafi associate this week. A senior security official
arrived in Rome on Monday, and rebels said on Friday that
Gaddafi's estranged former deputy Abdel Salam Jalloud had joined
their side in the western mountains.
The siege of Tripoli and the prospect of a battle
for the capital have added urgency to the question of Gaddafi's
fate. The leader has repeatedly vowed never to leave the country
and rebels say they will not stop fighting until he is gone.
A senior U.S. official said on Saturday that the opposition
must prepare to take over power soon. The United States is among
more than 30 nations that have recognised the rebels' National
Transitional Council (NTC) as Libya's legitimate authority.
"It is clear that the situation is moving against
Gaddafi," U.S. assistant Secretary of State Jeffrey Feltman told
a news conference after meeting Libyan rebel leaders at their
headquarters in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi.
"The opposition continues to make substantial gains on the
ground while his forces grow weaker."
(Additional reporting by Missy Ryan in Tripoli and Robert
Birsel in Benghazi, Libya; Souhail Karam in Rabat, Morocco;
Writing by Richard Valdmanis and Peter Graff; Editing by Andrew
Roche)