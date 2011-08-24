* Rebels say Gaddafi forces fight on, think Gaddafi in
Tripoli
* Gaddafi says withdrawal was tactical; whereabouts unknown
By Missy Ryan and Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Aug 25 Libya's new masters offered a
million-dollar bounty for the fugitive Muammar Gaddafi, after he
urged his men to fight on in battles across parts of the
capital.
A day after rebel forces overran his Tripoli headquarters
and trashed symbols of his 42-year rule, scattered pockets of
loyalist diehards kept the irregular fighters at bay as they
hunted Gaddafi and his sons. Rebels also reported fighting deep
in the desert and a standoff round Gaddafi's tribal home town.
In Tripoli, rockets and shooting kept two million civilians
indoors and gunfire rang out in the centre just before midnight
on Wednesday. Most were anxious but hopeful the war would soon
end, and with it worsening shortages of food, water and medical
supplies -- both for hundreds of wounded and for the sick.
"Gaddafi's forces and his accomplices will not stop
resisting until Gaddafi is caught or killed," said Mustafa Abdel
Jalil, head of the rebels' National Council, who offered amnesty
to any of his entourage who killed the fallen strongman and
announced a reward worth over $1 million for his capture.
"The end will only come when he's captured, dead or alive,"
Abdel Jalil said in the eastern rebel stronghold of Benghazi.
Until then, he said, Gaddafi would not give up easily and
could still unleash a "catastrophic event". In a poor-quality
audio tape broadcast by satellite overnight, Gaddafi, 69, urged
Libya's tribes to "exterminate traitors, infidels and rats".
There was no clear indication of where Gaddafi is, though
his opponents surmised he was still in or around Tripoli after
what Gaddafi himself described as a "tactical" withdrawal from
his Bab al-Aziziya compound before it was captured on Tuesday.
But Western leaders and the rebel government-in-waiting lost
no time readying a handover of Libya's substantial foreign
assets. Funds will be required to bring relief to war-battered
towns and to develop oil reserves that can make Libya rich.
Washington was to submit a U.N. resolution to release an
immediate $1.5 billion for humanitarian aid. More will follow.
While Libya is rich in oil, four decades of rule by personality
cult has left it with few institutions of normal governance.
"DELUSIONAL"
Abdel Salam Jalloud, a close ally who switched sides last
week, said Gaddafi planned to drop out of sight and then launch
a guerrilla war:
"He is sick with power," he said. "He believes he can gather
his supporters and carry out attacks ... He is delusional. He
thinks he can return to power."
But there were signs other Gaddafi supporters are giving up
on him, following a stream of defections during the six months
of the uprising. At Tripoli's Rixos hotel where loyalist gunmen
had been preventing nearly 40 foreigners, mostly journalists,
from leaving, gunmen relented on Wednesday and let them go.
After by far the bloodiest of the Arab Spring revolts that
are transforming the Middle East and North Africa, there were
clear indications, too, of new threats of disorder. Four Italian
journalists had been kidnapped near Zawiya, between Tripoli and
the Tunisian border.
Western officials also fear weapons, including anti-aircraft
missiles and nuclear material capable of making a "dirty bomb",
could be taken from Gaddafi's stocks and reach hostile groups.
Imposing order and preventing rivalries breaking out across
tribal, ethnic and ideological lines among the disparate rebel
factions are major concerns of both the new leaders and of their
Western backers, who are working to avoid the anarchy and
bloodshed that followed the overthrow of Iraq's Saddam Hussein.
Meeting rebel government chief Mahmoud Jibril in Paris,
French President Nicolas Sarkozy was the first Western leader to
bask in the gratitude of Gaddafi's opponents, who noted how
Sarkozy took a lead in pushing for NATO military intervention.
Paris, Sarkozy said, will host a "Friends of Libya" summit
next Thursday, Sept. 1. It would include Russia and China, both
critics of the Western bombing campaign which have been
concerned at now losing out on business deals with the rebels.
France, Britain and the United States were working on a new
United Nations resolution to ease sanctions and asset freezes
imposed on Libya when Gaddafi was in charge. Rebels also spoke
of bringing back workers to restart oil export facilities soon.
GUNFIRE AND SHORTAGES
Fighters who swept in to Tripoli at the weekend, uniting
several fronts and a variety of opposition groups, were trying
to establish order in the city, but faced pockets of resistance
and there were signs of looting. Snipers kept up fire from high
buildings, including around Gaddafi's compound. Rebels blasted
back with anti-aircraft guns mounted on pickup trucks.
"There are still many snipers in eastern Tripoli," said one
rebel fighter. "We'll finish them off but it'll take time."
Government buildings were being stripped of anything of
value. At the Bab al-Aziziyah complex, fighters were still going
through buildings and coming out with sniper rifles and
ammunition, which they distributed among their ranks.
Medical supplies, never especially plentiful, were reaching
critical levels in many places where some of the hundreds of
casualties from the recent fighting were being treated. Shooting
in the street also kept doctors away from work.
"There is a real catastrophe here," said a rebel spokesman.
Appeals were made in the streets and mosques for urgent help.
There is also a dangerous shortage of blood at hospitals."
The rebels, many of whom were once supporters of Gaddafi,
stressed the wish to work with former loyalists and officials
and to avoid the purges of the ousted ruling elite which marked
Iraq's descent into sectarian anarchy after 2003.
Gaddafi's tribal home town of Sirte, on the coast between
Tripoli and Benghazi, was still not in the hands of the new
leadership who have despatched forces there. Nor was the
southern city of Sabha, where the rebels reported fighting.
But Gaddafi was already history in the eyes of the rebels
and their political leaders held high-level talks in Qatar on
Wednesday with envoys of the United States, Britain, France,
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on the way ahead.
Another meeting was scheduled for Thursday in Istanbul.
The fall of Gaddafi, with the arresting images on Arab
satellite TV of rebels stomping through his sanctum and laying
waste to the props of his power, could invigorate other revolts
in the Arab world, such as in Syria where President Bashar
al-Assad has launched bloody military crackdowns on protesters.
(Reporting by Peter Graff, Ulf Laessing, Missy Ryan, Zohra
Bensemra and Leon Malherbe in Tripoli, Robert Birsel in
Benghazi, Hamid Ould Ahmed in Algiers, Souhail Karam in Rabat,
Richard Valdmanis, Christian Lowe and Giles Elgood in Tunis,
Sami Aboudi, Dina Zayed and Tom Pfeiffer in Cairo, writing by
Alastair Macdonald, editing by Peter Millership)