* Rebels say Gaddafi forces fight on, think Gaddafi in
Tripoli
* Rebels: End will come when Gaddafi captured, dead or alive
* U.S. submits draft U.N. resolution on frozen assets
By Ulf Laessing and Peter Graff
TRIPOLI, Aug 25 Rebel forces began to purge
Tripoli's streets of diehard gunmen still loyal to fugitive
Muammar Gaddafi on Thursday in the final phase of the battle for
the Libyan capital.
As a volley of shell fire broke the morning calm in Tripoli,
rebels said they were confident they could mop up soldiers
clinging to a leader now on the run and presumed to be in hiding
in the country he ruled for four decades.
"The end will only come when he's captured, dead or alive,"
said Mustafa Abdel Jalil, head of the rebel National
Transitional Council (NTC), who offered amnesty to any of
Gaddafi's entourage who killed him and announced a reward worth
more than $1 million for his capture.
After rebel forces overran Gaddafi's fortified Tripoli
compound and trashed symbols of his 42-year rule, scattered
loyalist fighters and snipers fought last-ditch battles in
pockets across the city. Rebels also reported fighting deep in
the desert and a standoff around Gaddafi's home town.
"There are still many snipers in eastern Tripoli," said one
rebel fighter. "We'll finish them off, but it'll take time."
In a clearing by the seafront in Tripoli, at least 100 rebel
trucks mounted with machineguns were parked, their crews
checking their weapons in preparation for an assault on Gaddafi
hold-outs in the leader's huge Tripoli stronghold overrun by
rebels at the weekend.
"Gaddafi is finished," said one fighter, who had driven into
Tripoli from the rebel city of Misrata.
There was no clear indication of Gaddafi's whereabouts,
though his opponents surmised he was still in or around Tripoli
after what Gaddafi himself described as a "tactical" withdrawal
from his Bab al-Aziziya compound before it fell on Tuesday.
French magazine Paris Match quoted an intelligence source
saying Libyan commandos found evidence that he had stayed at a
safe house which they raided on Wednesday. NATO was helping the
rebels with intelligence and reconnaissance, Britain said, and
its jets kept up their bombing campaign overnight.
"There are areas of resistance by the regime which has had
considerable levels of military expertise, still has stockpiles
of weapons and still has the ability for command and control,"
British Defence Minister Liam Fox told Sky News.
"They may take some time to completely eliminate and it is
likely there will be some frustrating days ahead before the
Libyan people are completely free of the Gaddafi legacy."
HOSPITALS FILLED WITH WOUNDED
Aymen, a rebel at the Mitiga airbase in Tripoli, said rebels
were trying to fight their way into the Abu Slim area, not far
from Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya complex.
"They are surrounding it but Gaddafi loyalists are putting
up a fight, firing from inside. We continue to comb for
supporters of the fallen regime," he said by phone.
Nouri Echtiwi, a rebel spokesman in Tripoli, said rebels had
released several hundred detainees from a prison in Abu Slim.
The figure not be immediately verified.
Gaddafi's home town of Sirte, on the coast between Tripoli
and Benghazi, was still not in the hands of the new leadership
who have despatched forces there.
"Talks have been ongoing for two days now between NTC and
tribal leaders from Sirte to liberate the city and ensure its
inhabitants lay down arms and allow access to administrative
buildings," Echtiwi said.
Rebels also reported fighting in the southern city of Sabha.
But medical supplies, never especially plentiful, were
reaching critical levels in many places where some of the
hundreds of casualties from the fighting were being treated.
Shooting in the street also kept medics away from work.
"The hospitals that I've been to have been full of wounded -
gunshot wounded," said Jonathan Whittall, head of the Medecins
Sans Frontieres (MSF) mission to Libya.
"In one health facility that I visited, they had converted
some houses next to the clinic into an inpatient department ...
But because of the shortage of staff, there was no nursing staff
and the patients were essentially caring for themselves."
A British medical worker said one Tripoli hospital had
received 17 bodies which appeared to be of civilians executed in
recent days by government forces in Gaddafi's compound.
Meanwhile Libya's new masters are keen to forge ahead and
secure the funds they need to bring relief to war-battered towns
and rebuild the oil sector on which the economy depends. NTC
diplomats meet their Western backers in Turkey on Thursday.
Western leaders and the rebel government-in-waiting have
lost no time readying a handover of Libya's substantial foreign
assets.
After talks with Arab and Western allies in Qatar on
Wednesday, a senior rebel leader said the NTC would seek to have
$5 billion in frozen assets released to jump-start the economy
and provide vital relief to its citizens. The amount is double
the previously given estimate of $2.5 billion.
The United States has also submitted a draft resolution to
the U.N. Security Council to unfreeze $1.5 billion in Libyan
assets. No vote was held on the draft on Wednesday, but
diplomats said a vote could come on Thursday or Friday.
While Libya is rich in oil, four decades of rule by
personality cult has left it with few normal institutions.
"DIRTY BOMB"
After meeting rebel government chief Mahmoud Jibril in
Paris, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who took a lead in
pushing for NATO military intervention, said Paris would host a
"Friends of Libya" summit on Sept. 1.
It would include Russia and China, both critics of the
Western bombing campaign, who have been concerned at now losing
out on business deals with the rebels. Rebels want to bring back
workers to restart oil export facilities soon.
The rebels, many of whom were once supporters of Gaddafi,
have stressed the wish to work with former loyalists and
officials and to avoid the purges of the ousted ruling elite
which marked Iraq's descent into sectarian anarchy after 2003.
Their gains are however no guarantee of security or progress
with Gaddafi and his entourage at large. Abdel Salam Jalloud, a
close ally who switched sides last week, said Gaddafi planned to
slip away and launch a guerrilla war:
"He is sick with power," he said. "He believes he can gather
his supporters and carry out attacks ... He is delusional. He
thinks he can return to power."
There were signs of more supporters giving up on him,
following a stream of defections during the six months of the
uprising.
The second in command of Libya's intelligence services and
the health minister declared their allegiance to rebel forces.
After by far the bloodiest of the Arab Spring revolts that
are transforming the Middle East and North Africa, there were
clear indications of new threats of disorder. Four Italian
journalists have been kidnapped near Zawiya, between Tripoli and
the Tunisian border.
Western officials also fear anti-aircraft missiles and
nuclear material capable of making a "dirty bomb", could be
taken from Gaddafi's stocks and reach hostile groups.
Imposing order and preventing rivalries breaking out across
tribal, ethnic and ideological lines among the disparate rebel
factions are major concerns of both the new leaders and of their
Western backers, who are working to avoid the anarchy and
bloodshed that followed the overthrow of Iraq's Saddam Hussein.
