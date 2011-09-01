(Adds new Gaddafi comments, details, edits)
* Gaddafi plans fightback from Bani Walid-military official
* NTC extends Sirte surrender deadline by a week
* Gaddafi asked Algeria for refuge-Algerian paper
By Samia Nakhoul and Mohammed Abbas
TRIPOLI, Sept 1 Muammar Gaddafi urged his
supporters from hiding to fight on as Libya's new interim rulers
met world leaders on Thursday to discuss reshaping a nation torn
by 42 years of one-man rule and six months of civil war.
"Let it be a long battle. We will fight from place to place,
from town to town, from valley to valley, from mountain to
mountain," Gaddafi said in a message relayed by satellite TV on
the anniversary of the coup that brought him to power in 1969.
"If Libya goes up in flames, who will be able to govern it?
Let it burn," he said with his trademark verbal flamboyance.
In further comments broadcast later, he vowed to prevent oil
exports, in the kind of threat that stirs fears of an Iraq-style
insurgency: "You will not be able to pump oil for the sake of
your own people. We will not allow this to happen," Gaddafi
said. "Be ready for a war of gangs and urban warfare."
Amid conflicting reports of where the 69-year-old fugitive
might be, a commander in the forces of the new ruling council
said he had fled to a desert town south of the capital, one of
several tribal bastions still holding out.
Seeking to avoid more bloodshed, opposition forces also
extended by a week a deadline for Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte,
on the coast, to surrender.
Meeting the National Transitional Council in Paris at the
invitation of France and Britain, prime backers of the Libyan
uprising which followed other Arab Spring revolts, Western
powers said Gaddafi was still a threat, but handed the NTC $15
billion of his foreign assets to start the job of rebuilding.
"The world bet on the Libyans and the Libyans showed their
courage and made their dream real," Mahmoud Jibril, the prime
minister in the interim government, said as NATO air forces
maintained support for NTC fighters on the frontlines in Libya.
CLINTON: "WE WILL BE WATCHING"
A history of tribal, ethnic and regional friction as well
as divisions during the rebellion have created a wariness among
Libyans and abroad about the ability of the new leaders to
introduce the stable democracy that is the declared goal for the
potentially oil-rich nation of six million.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in Paris: "The
work does not end with the end of an oppressive regime. Winning
a war offers no guarantee of winning the peace that follows."
"We will be watching and supporting Libya's leaders as they
keep their stated commitments to conduct an inclusive
transition, act under the rule of law and protect vulnerable
populations," she added, pledging to continue military support
and calling on Gaddafi and his entourage to give themselves up.
Clinton also urged the new leaders to work with those who
once supported Gaddafi -- something the prime minister in the
ousted government, al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, said he was also
doing, according to a report by al-Arabiya television.
Other powers, notably Russia and China, have been slower to
warm to Gaddafi's enemies but attended the Paris conference as
international competition warms up for a share of contracts in
rebuilding Libya and in exploiting its big oil and gas reserves.
Russia recognised the NTC as Libya's government on Thursday.
Given sensitivities among Arabs and Muslims after Western
campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, British Prime Minister David
Cameron was at pains to stress that Libyans were in charge of
their own fate.
"This is not being dropped out of a NATO aeroplane, this is
being delivered by the Libyan people," he said. "It is their
revolution, it is their change."
"GADDAFI IN BANI WALID"
Abdel Majid Mlegta, coordinator of the Tripoli military
operations room for the NTC, told Reuters "someone we trust" had
said Gaddafi fled to Bani Walid, 150 km (95 miles) southeast of
the capital, three days after Tripoli fell. With him were his
son Saif al-Islam and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi,
all three of them facing international war crimes charges.
An Algerian newspaper said Gaddafi was in the border town of
Ghadamis and phoned Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to
appeal for refuge. Bouteflika did not take the call, though
Algeria has taken in Gaddafi's wife and three of his children.
Mlegta said Gaddafi was planning a fightback from Bani Walid
but that appeals to notables in the town to hand over Gaddafi
had gone unanswered. He ruled out attacking the town because of
tribal ties shared by its residents and many NTC fighters.
Independent reports from Sirte and Bani Walid have not been
availabale with communications cut. NTC commanders say residents
are running low on supplies but many remain loyal to Gaddafi.
Mohammed Zawawi, an NTC spokesman in the eastern city of
Benghazi, said extending a deadline for surrender until next
Saturday would save lives.
"We're not in a rush to get in to Sirte," he said. "We're
not going to lose casualties for it."
In the desert east of Bani Walid, a Reuters correspondent
saw columns of anti-Gaddafi forces on patrol but found fighters
unready to mount an offensive yet.
"Right now we are waiting. Everyone is ready to fight. Sirte
will be liberated first, then Bani Walid," said fighter Ibrahim
Obaidr.
TRIPOLI SHORT OF WATER
In Tripoli, two million residents are starting to see new
supplies of food, and fuel supplies are adequate but there is no
end in sight to a water shortage caused in part by pro-Gaddafi
forces being in control of facilities inland, EU officials said.
For many of its inhabitants, it was the first Sept. 1 they
could remember when they had not been forced to celebrate the
1969 coup against King Idris which put a 27-year-old army
captain called Muammar Gaddafi in charge of their lives.
At Tripoli's Green Square, once the stage for his parades
and now renamed Martyrs Square, there no crowds, only casual
passers-by and men gathering spent bullet casings for scrap.
Many hope for better under the new leadership, but remain
bitter about the past. Riding through the square on his bicycle,
teacher Mohammed Ali lamented Libya's recent history: "People
reached the moon in 1969, and we got Gaddafi."
