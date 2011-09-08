* Interim PM Jibril says will go if infighting
* Defiant Gaddafi vows to keep fighting "rats"
* As deadline approaches, clashes around siege towns
By Alexander Dziadosz and Mohammed Abbas
TRIPOLI, Sept 9 The man tasked with running the
new Libya reminded his forces that the war was not yet over as
the latest deadline for the surrender of pro Muammar Gaddafi
towns loomed and fighters massed on both sides.
Earlier on Thursday, the voice of the on-the-run former
leader boomed out from his hiding place, denying he had fled
Libya and cursing as rats and stray dogs those whose efforts to
start governing in his place are being frustrated by his
die-hard followers.
Interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril, in Tripoli for the
first time since transitional council forces seized the capital,
hailed a great victory. But he told his rebel allies that "the
tyrant" was not yet finished and warned against the kind of
factional in-fighting which some see as a growing threat.
"This is a stage where we have to unify and be together,"
said Jibril, who noted Gaddafi still had bastions of support,
two weeks after the capital Tripoli fell. "Once the battle is
finished ... the political game can start."
"If we discover that we are not on common ground, then I will
retreat and leave it to others who may be more capable of taking
part in this experiment," he said.
Gaddafi said in what Syria's Arrai TV said was a live
broadcast from Libya: "We will not leave our ancestral land ...
The youths are now ready to escalate the resistance against the
rats in Tripoli and to finish off the mercenaries.
"Our resolute Libyan people, the Libyan land is your own,"
said the 69-year-old who ran the country from the age of 27
until two weeks ago.
"Those who try to take it from you now, they are intruders,
they are mercenaries, they are stray dogs."
Backing up his words, volleys of Grad missiles flew out of
Bani Walid, a desert town south of Tripoli where a hard core of
loyalists -- estimated by their opponents at about 150 -- are
under siege by the new interim government's forces. Some of its
commanders suspect Gaddafi himself might be hiding inside.
Two of the defenders were killed and one of the siege force
wounded in overnight skirmishing, though a military spokesman
for the National Transitional Council (NTC) said the new rulers
would abide by a truce until Saturday to allow negotiated
surrenders at Bani Walid and Gaddafi's home town of Sirte, on
the coast.
"We can do it within two hours maximum," Ahmed Bani said of
taking over Bani Walid. He said he believed Gaddafi's son and
heir-apparent Saif al-Islam was there, though he did not share
the belief of some others in the NTC that his father was.
Referring to the arrivals this week of senior Gaddafi aides
in Niger, across the desert, which prompted talk that Gaddafi
might already have fled Libya, Bani said: "He's a fox. Maybe he
wants us to believe that he's out. But he's inside ... close to
the border so that in an emergency he can escape."
In remarks which clearly indicated he was speaking after the
reports from Niger came out, Gaddafi himself said: "This is not
the first time that convoys drive in and out of Niger."
IN-FIGHTING THREAT
Anti-Gaddafi fighters inched forward to about 5 km (3 miles)
outside Bani Walid late on Thursday, with NATO planes monitoring
the advance from the sky, Reuters witnesses said.
As dusk fell, dozens of NTC men gathered to pray quietly on
the tarmac at the vast checkpoint outside the city, unfazed by
the sound of distant shelling from Gaddafi's side.
"We are approaching from the Misrata side as well. Bani
Walid will be liberated no matter what," NTC field commander,
Abdurahman el Kazmi, said.
Residents fleeing Bani Walid, 150 km south of Tripoli, have
said Gaddafi loyalists were intimidating people and supplies
were low. Information from the town is limited.
Jibril, head of the NTC's Executive Committee, said the
die-hards in the town appeared set on fighting and warned that,
despite the ceasefire, NTC forces would hit back if fired upon.
But on a first visit to establish a presence in the capital
after months touring world capitals drumming up support, Jibril
seemed more concerned about the risk of premature politicking
among those so far united largely by their hatred of Gaddafi:
"Perhaps some thought the tyrant had already left and that
the regime had toppled. And this has brought to the surface some
differences," he told a news conference in a city where militias
from potentially rival political and regional factions have been
staking out territory for the past two weeks.
Despite the sweeping and sudden nature of their victory in
Tripoli two weeks ago after six months of civil war, the new
leadership is struggling to impose its authority across the
capital and the rest of the sprawling, oil-rich desert nation
which is home to just six million people.
The stalemates around Sirte, Bani Walid and south into the
desert town of Sabha -- all pro-Gaddafi bastions -- mean the
original rebel stronghold of Benghazi is still largely cut off
from Tripoli, an 800-km (500-mile) drive away to the west.
NTC leaders have said they hope to be pumping oil again next
week, and the new head of the central bank briefed the media on
Thursday to assure Libyans and their foreign business partners
that the bank had not been looted by fleeing members of the old
regime. Business as usual was the watchword.
Jibril assured people in Tripoli that the NTC would have
completed its move there from Benghazi by the end of next week
-- though previous forecasts have been followed by delays.
Some of that hesitation seems to stem from long-standing
regional rivalries and from a sense that Tripoli may not be a
safe place for every Libyan official, as potential political
rivalries coalesce around the rebel brigades which swept in to
the city from different towns and provinces, eager for a share
of power that for 42 years was in the hands of one man only.
