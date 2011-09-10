* Gaddafi fighters resist attack on Bani Walid
* NTC forces pull back as NATO warplanes attack Gaddafi
positions
* Surrender deadline for Gaddafi strongholds has expired
By Maria Golovnina
NEAR BANI WALID, Libya, Sept 10 Libyan fighters
trying to capture one of Muammar Gaddafi's last strongholds
battled for the desert town of Bani Walid on Saturday against
stiff resistance from Gaddafi loyalists.
Forces of the ruling Transitional National Council (NTC)
said they had advanced to within 500 metres (yards) of the town
centre, but then pulled back shortly before NATO aircraft struck
at least seven times at Gaddafi positions around the town.
Black plumes of smoke rose from surrounding areas and
artillery explosions echoed across a rocky valley in Bani
Walid's northern outskirts. A rocket fired by Gaddafi loyalists
landed in the hills, kicking up clouds of dust.
"Field commanders have told us to retreat because NATO will
be bombing soon," fighter Abdul Mulla Mohamed said, driving away
in one of dozens of vehicles leaving the town, which lies 150 km
(95 miles) southeast of Tripoli.
"All our troops have retreated because of NATO. We are
waiting for orders from our comrades to go back in again."
The main NTC positions on the northern approaches to Bani
Walid came under fire, with sniper bullets and shells whistling
over military pick-up trucks scattered around the narrow valley.
"We are not far from liberating Bani Walid," Daw Saleheen, a
representative of the NTC's military council, said earlier. "We
urge Gaddafi fighters to lay down their weapons. You can go to
any house and will be safe. It is not too late."
Two NTC commanders were killed and two wounded in the
fighting. Doctors said two Gaddafi soldiers and one NTC fighter
were killed on Friday. Abdullah Kanshil, an NTC official, said
four or five civilians had died in overnight fighting.
Kanshil said about 1,000 Gaddafi soldiers were defending the
town -- far more than the 150 previously estimated.
"They are launching Grad rockets from private houses so NATO
(warplanes) cannot do anything about it," he said.
GADDAFI SON IN TOWN?
NTC fighters said they believed Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam
and his spokesman Moussa Ibrahim were still in Bani Walid, which
they said had received reinforcements from Sirte and Sabha, a
Gaddafi stronghold deep in the southern desert.
Heavy fighting erupted around Bani Walid and the coastal
city of Sirte, Gaddafi's birthplace, on Friday, a day ahead of a
deadline for a negotiated surrender set by the NTC.
NTC officials said the truce was effectively over, paving
the way for what could prove the final battles of a civil war
that evolved from February's popular uprising against Gaddafi.
Now that his 42-year rule has ended, diplomats said Britain
plans to submit a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council
early next week to start easing sanctions against Libya and
establish a modest U.N. mission in the country.
The International Monetary Fund also chipped in on Saturday,
recognising the NTC as Libya's legitimate governing body and
saying it planned to send a team there when it is safe enough.
NTC forces which finally overran the Libyan capital on Aug.
23 must still capture Gaddafi's last strongholds and find the
deposed leader before they can declare Libya liberated and set
the clock ticking for elections and a new constitution.
The front lines around Sirte appeared to be quieter after
Friday's fighting. The NTC has been sending hundreds of fighters
south towards Sabha in the last two days.
It is not known whether Gaddafi, wanted for war crimes by
the International Criminal Court in The Hague, is holed up in
any of the three main strongholds his loyalists still control.
In a defiant message broadcast on Thursday, Gaddafi said he
was still in Libya to lead the fight against what he called
"rats" and "stray dogs" who had taken over the capital.
Niger, which has taken in several of Gaddafi's fugitive
aides and generals, said it would respect its commitments to the
international court if Gaddafi or his sons arrived.
A convoy of 12 Libyan vehicles and two Nigerian military
vehicles left Niger's northern city of Agadez in the direction
of Niamey on Friday afternoon, a Reuters witness said.
The convoy was believed to contain a group of 14 former
Gaddafi officials, including General Ali Kana and General Ali
Sharif al-Rifi, that had reached Agadez on Thursday.
HUNTING GADDAFI
Hisham Buhagiar, the military coordinator of the NTC's hunt
for Gaddafi, said on Friday he had indications his quarry was in
or near the town of Birak, some 700 km south of Tripoli. NATO
forces had bombed the area late on Thursday, he said.
"We thought he was in Birak. I saw NATO heavily bombed
Birak. They're following the same trail," he said.
He said he would move to Sabha, near Birak, within two days
to pursue the chase. Gaddafi is said to rely on loyal tribes to
protect him in the south, where the NTC has little sway.
Sabha has been isolated from the rest of Libya since soon
after Tripoli fell. Little information has emerged from the town
of 100,000, home to many sub-Saharan African migrants.
While the NTC seeks to extend its territorial grip on Libya,
some signs of political discontent have emerged in Tripoli,
where disparate military factions are jostling for influence,
and in Benghazi, the eastern cradle of the revolt.
Hundreds of people marched from a charred former Gaddafi
compound in Benghazi on Friday night criticising what they
called "climbers" and "opportunists" in the NTC leadership, many
of whom are defectors who once served under Gaddafi.
A memorandum signed by 56 political organisations, mostly
from eastern Libya, also decried an NTC roadmap for future
governance, saying it "does not express the desires of the
street nor the wishes of the liberal people".
