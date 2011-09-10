(Recasts, adds oil production announcement, NTC chief in
Tripoli)
* Gaddafi fighters resist attack on Bani Walid
* NTC forces pull back as NATO warplanes attack
* Surrender deadline for Gaddafi strongholds expires
* Oil output to resume "in days"
By Maria Golovnina
NEAR BANI WALID, Libya, Sept 10 - Libya's new authorities
launched a military assault on one of the last remaining
bastions of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi on Saturday, and the
provisional government's head arrived for the first time in the
capital to take charge.
Fighters poured into the desert town of Bani Walid after a
deadline set by the National Transitional Council for Gaddafi
strongholds to surrender expired. Scores of men loyal to the
fugitive leader put up resistance.
The provisional government, which is trying to establish its
control over the entire country and restore normal life,
announced that it could restart some production of the oil that
underpins Libya's economy within just a few days.
Bani Walid, 150 km (95 miles) southeast of the capital, has
emerged as one of the final holdout towns for Gaddafi supporters
making a stand after NTC forces overran his Tripoli headquarters
in late August.
Anti-Gaddafi fighters believe one or two of the ousted
leader's sons may be holed up in the town. Some NTC officials
have even suggested the ousted leader himself might be there.
NTC fighters have had the town under siege for days and said
they would assault it on Saturday if it did not yield. Fighting
broke out a day early on Friday both there and near Gaddafi's
birthplace Sirte, one of the other few holdout cities.
NTC fighters said they had fought to within 500 metres
(yards) of the town centre on Saturday, but then pulled back
suddenly. NATO aircraft struck at least seven times at Gaddafi
loyalist positions around the town, witnesses said.
Black plumes of smoke rose from surrounding areas as
powerful explosions echoed across a rocky valley in Bani Walid's
northern outskirts. A rocket fired by Gaddafi loyalists landed
in the hills, kicking up clouds of dust.
"Field commanders have told us to retreat because NATO will
be bombing soon," fighter Abdul Mulla Mohamed said, driving away
in one of dozens of vehicles leaving the town, which lies 150 km
(95 miles) southeast of Tripoli.
"All our troops have retreated because of NATO. We are
waiting for orders from our comrades to go back in again."
NATO confirmed its aircraft were flying missions over Bani
Walid but would not comment on any airstrikes.
The main NTC positions on the northern approaches to Bani
Walid came under fire, with sniper bullets and shells whistling
over military pick-up trucks scattered around the narrow valley.
"We are not far from liberating Bani Walid," Daw Saleheen, a
representative of the NTC's military council, said earlier. "We
urge Gaddafi fighters to lay down their weapons. You can go to
any house and will be safe. It is not too late."
Two NTC commanders were killed and two wounded in the
fighting. Doctors said two Gaddafi soldiers and one NTC fighter
were killed on Friday. Abdullah Kanshil, an NTC official, said
four or five civilians had died in overnight fighting.
Kanshil said about 1,000 Gaddafi supporters were defending
the town -- far more than the 150 NTC officials had previously
said were there.
OIL TO FLOW AGAIN
As battles raged for the last towns still outside its grip,
the NTC pushed ahead with asserting its legitimacy.
The NTC called the arrival of its chairman, Mustafa Abdel
Jalil, in Tripoli on Saturday "historic". Abdel Jalil, a former
Gaddafi justice minister who had run the NTC from the eastern
city Benghazi, was greeted by scores of flag-waving supporters.
The NTC has said it will complete its move to Tripoli from
Benghazi by the end of next week -- though previous forecasts
have been followed by delays.
Establishing a unified interim government in the capital
would be an important achievement in a country where opponents
of Gaddafi are divided along regional and factional lines.
The interim authorities are also anxious to show they can
restart an economy almost entirely dependent on oil. Production
essentially stopped since the start of the six-month civil war.
The interim oil and finance minister, Ali Tarhouni, told
reporters some oil production would start again at some fields
in just three to four days, and full pre-war output levels would
be reached within a year.
Diplomats said Britain plans to submit a draft resolution to
the U.N. Security Council early next week to start easing
sanctions against Libya and establish a modest U.N. mission in
the country.
The International Monetary Fund also chipped in on Saturday,
recognising the NTC as Libya's legitimate governing body and
saying it planned to send a team there when it is safe enough.
NTC leaders say they must still capture Gaddafi's last
strongholds before they can declare Libya "liberated" and set
the clock ticking for elections and a new constitution.
The front lines around Sirte appeared to be quieter on
Saturday after Friday's fighting. The NTC has also been sending
hundreds of fighters south towards Sabha, the Gaddafi stronghold
deep in the desert, in the last two days.
Gaddafi's own whereabouts remain a mystery. Hisham Buhagiar,
the military coordinator of the NTC's hunt for him, said on
Friday he had indications his quarry was in or near the town of
Birak, some 700 km south of Tripoli. NATO forces had bombed the
area late on Thursday, he said.
