(Adds Niger surveillance on Gaddafi son)
* Refinery attack could disrupt attempts to revive economy
* Gaddafi son Saadi "under surveillance" in Niger
* Street fighting continuing in Bani Walid
By Sherine El Madany
RAS LANUF, Libya, Sept 12 Muammar Gaddafi
loyalists killed 15 guards in an attack on an oil refinery on
Monday in an apparent attempt to disrupt a drive by Libya's new
rulers to seize the ousted leader's last bastions and revive the
oil-based economy.
A Syrian-based television station said it would soon
broadcast another message from the fugitive Gaddafi, who has
issued regular battle calls to his followers in the three weeks
since Tripoli was overrun.
The new ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) says that
as long as Gaddafi remains on the run he is capable of
attracting followers to a dangerous insurgency.
Witnesses to the refinery attack said the assailants damaged
the front gate of the facility, 20 km (13 miles) from the
coastal town of Ras Lanuf, but not the plant itself, which is
not fully operational.
About 60 staff were there at the time of the attack,
according to one of two wounded survivors at a hospital where
the dead were also taken.
Refinery worker Ramadan Abdel Qader, who had been shot in
the foot, told Reuters that gunmen in 14 or 15 trucks had come
from the direction of the Gaddafi-held coastal city of Sirte.
"We heard firing and shelling at around 9 in the morning from
Gaddafi loyalists," he said. Staff had been asleep.
The assault occurred only hours after the NTC announced it
had resumed some oil production, which had been all but halted
since anti-Gaddafi protests turned into civil war in March.
The interim council is struggling to assert its control over
the entire country and capture a handful of stubbornly defended
pro-Gaddafi towns.
GADDAFI CLAN HUNTED
Many senior NTC officials also see scooping up Gaddafi and
the members of his family who are still on the run as crucial to
finally declaring victory in the seven-month old war.
Gaddafi's son Saadi arrived in neighbouring Niger on Sunday
after crossing the remote Sahara desert frontier. On Monday the
U.S. State Department said that the government of Niger had
confirmed to it that it intended to detain the former soccer
player.
But a Nigerien government spokesman told Reuters that Saadi
Gaddafi was only being watched for now.
"Nothing has changed in the government's position. There is
no international search for him. Like the others he is just
under surveillance," the spokesman said, referring to other
Gaddadfi loyalists who have recently fled to Niger.
Two other sons and Gaddafi's only biological daughter have
fled to Algeria. One son is reported to have died in the war and
three others are still on the run.
The NTC has said it will send a delegation to Niger to seek
the return of anyone wanted for crimes.
Niger, like Algeria, has cited humanitarian reasons for
accepting fugitives of the former government, but has promised
to respect its commitments to the International Criminal Court,
which wants to try Gaddafi, son Saif al-Islam and intelligence
chief Abdullah al-Senussi for war crimes.
NTC forces, which seized Tripoli on Aug. 23, said they were
meeting fierce resistance on the fourth day of fighting for the
Gaddafi-held desert town of Bani Walid, 150 km (95 miles)
southeast of the capital, and were edging towards Sirte.
Libya's economy is almost entirely dependent on oil, and
restarting production is crucial to restoring the economy.
Interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril said on Sunday some oil
production had resumed, but would not say where or how much.
Libya holds Africa's largest crude oil reserves and sold
about 85 percent of its exports to Europe under Gaddafi. Western
oil firms, including Italy's Eni and Austria's OMV
, are keen to restore production.
Eni's chief executive told Reuters his priority was to
restart gas exports via a pipeline from Libya to Italy by
October or November. Resuming oil output was less urgent.
"We are by far the biggest player in Libya, both in oil and
in gas, so I came here with the idea of 'back to normal'," Paolo
Scaroni said during a visit to Tripoli.
STREET FIGHTING
In Bani Walid, fleeing residents reported intense street
fighting while NATO warplanes could be heard overhead.
Families trapped there for weeks escaped after Gaddafi forces
abandoned some checkpoints on the outskirts. Dozens of cars
packed with civilians streamed out of the area.
"We are leaving because of the rockets. They are falling near
civilian homes," said one resident, Ali Hussain.
The United Nations says it is worried about the fate of
civilians trapped inside besieged pro-Gaddafi towns.
"Our big concern right now is Sirte, where we are receiving
reports that there's no water and no electricity," U.N.
humanitarian chief Valerie Amos told Reuters in Dubai.
The NTC has sent extra units to Bani Walid, but some fighters
said this only worsened tribal tensions between fighters from
other areas and those from the town.
"Our fighters are from all over Libya. There was little
control over them yesterday. Today we will control them better,"
said NTC commander Mohamed el-Fassi.
He said five NTC fighters were killed and 14 wounded in
Sunday's clashes.
Some NTC combatants said they suspected local fighters of the
Warfalla tribe, Libya's largest, of passing tips to Gaddafi
forces in Bani Walid. "We believe there are traitors among
them," said Mohammed el Gahdi, from the coastal city of Khoms.
NTC military spokesman Ahmed Bani told reporters the plan for
Bani Walid for now was to wait.
"When our forces entered Bani Walid they found the brigades
of Gaddafi using citizens as shields," he said, adding that
missile launchers had been placed on the roofs of homes, making
it impossible for NTC forces or NATO warplanes to strike.
