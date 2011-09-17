(Updates details of fighting at Bani Walid and Herawa)
By Maria Golovnina and Alexander Dziadosz
BANI WALID/SIRTE, Libya, Sept 17 Libyan interim
government forces charged back into the besieged desert town of
Bani Walid on Saturday, a day after diehard loyalists of Muammar
Gaddafi beat them back into a humiliating retreat.
Forces loyal to the new authorities were also battling
Gaddafi loyalists on the streets of the ousted leader's home
city Sirte. After days of battles, they celebrated the capture
of the town of Herawa 60 km east of Sirte, but have made only
slow progress against heavy resistance in Sirte itself.
Nearly a month since they drove Gaddafi's forces from the
capital Tripoli, interim government fighters are bogged down in
sieges of Gaddafi loyalists' remaining redoubts, raising doubt
over whether they can quickly unite the country.
Gaddafi's spokesman said the ousted leader was still in
Libya and leading resistance. Moussa Ibrahim also accused NATO
of killing 354 people in an overnight bombing of Sirte, an
accusation that Reuters could not independently verify. The
alliance said such accusations in the past had been false.
A column of National Transitional Council (NTC) pickup
trucks mounted with anti-aircraft machine guns and fresh
ammunition rushed into Bani Walid as dusk fell, after Gaddafi
forces shelled a checkpoint, Reuters reporters there said.
"Gaddafi forces attacked the checkpoint so our troops went
in. There is a lot of fighting inside the city right now,"
senior regional NTC official Abdullah Kenshil said.
The day before, NTC fighters seeking to capture Bani Walid
had beat an embarrassing retreat under withering fire.
In Sirte, NTC forces have entered the city from the west and
captured nearby Herawa to the east, but have not been able to
dislodge tenacious Gaddafi fighters.
Ibrahim, the deposed leader's spokesman, contacted Reuters
by satellite telephone to say Gaddafi was still in Libya,
leading the "resistance" against his foes.
"We will be able to continue this fight and we have enough
arms for months and months to come," he said.
He said NATO air strikes on Sirte had hit a residential
building and a hotel, killing 354 people. More than 700 people
were wounded and 89 were missing from that bombing, he said,
giving a total death toll for 17 days of more than 2000 killed.
There was no way to verify the account, as pro-Gaddafi-held
parts of the city were inaccessible. NATO has repeatedly denied
in the past that its bombing -- authorised by the United Nations
to protect civilians -- has killed large numbers of civilians.
"We are aware of these allegations," Colonel Roland Lavoie,
spokesman for the Western military alliance, said in Brussels.
"It is not the first time such allegations have been made. Most
often, they are revealed to be unfounded or inconclusive."
"LIBERATION" ON HOLD
Nearly four weeks after Gaddafi's foes overran Tripoli,
Libya's interim council is unable to declare all of the vast
North African nation "liberated" and begin a timetable for
drawing up a democratic constitution and holding elections.
Outside Bani Walid, NTC fighters blamed each other, their
commanders and traitors for the previous day's defeat.
"When we entered the city, snipers shot at us from the front
and traitors shot at us from the back," said fighter Abushusha
Bellal. "They always play tricks and shoot us in the back."
One fighter, Nuraldin Zardi, told Reuters his unit had
missed the order to retreat and had found itself trapped and
isolated inside Bani Walid hours after their comrades had fled.
"We will not rely on our commanders any more," he said,
reflecting growing dissent in NTC ranks. "We will do everything
ourselves and take our own decisions."
The first of what NTC fighters said would be an extra 1,000
men from Tripoli and elsewhere began arriving near Bani Walid.
"WE WILL BURN YOU"
East of Sirte, NTC fighters danced in the streets of the
town of Herawa, captured on Saturday after days of fighting.
They sang "Gaddafi, we will burn you" and ripped down posters of
the fugitive former strongman, stamping on his face in the dirt.
But after a mosque where they set up a base came under heavy
fire the fighters scrapped plans to press on and reinforce
comrades who entered Sirte from the west.
"Answer me! Answer me!" one pro-NTC fighter sobbed as he
cradled the body of his friend, killed by shrapnel wounds to his
head. Two other fighters were also injured.
In Sirte itself, anti-Gaddafi forces who entered from the
west on Friday encountered fierce resistance. On the western
highway leading to Sirte, a Reuters reporter said he could hear
gunfire and shelling as NTC forces advanced into the city.
"Gaddafi's troops are between the houses, there are a lot of
snipers on the roofs," NTC fighter Mabrook Salem said.
(Additional reporting by William MacLean and Joseph Logan in
Tripoli, Sherine El Madany in Ras Lanuf, Emma Farge in Benghazi,
Barry Malone and Sylvia Westall in Tunis, Bate Felix in Niamey
and Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck in Brussels; Writing by
Alistair Lyon; Editing by Peter Graff)