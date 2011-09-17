(Adds details from Sirte, Bani Walid; edits)
By Maria Golovnina and Alexander Dziadosz
BANI WALID/SIRTE, Libya, Sept 17 Libyan interim
government forces charged back into the besieged desert town of
Bani Walid on Saturday, a day after diehard loyalists of fallen
strongman Muammar Gaddafi beat them into a humiliating retreat.
The new authorities' forces were also battling pro-Gaddafi
fighters inside the ousted leader's home city Sirte but making
little headway against stiff resistance, while celebrating the
capture of the town of Herawa 60 km (40 miles) to the east.
Nearly a month since they drove Gaddafi's forces out of the
capital Tripoli, transitional government fighters have gotten
mired in sieges of his loyalists' remaining redoubts, raising
doubt over whether they can quickly unite the vast country.
Gaddafi's spokesman said the ousted leader was still in
Libya and leading resistance. Moussa Ibrahim also accused NATO
of killing 354 people in an overnight bombing of Sirte, an
accusation that Reuters could not independently verify. The
alliance said such accusations in the past had been false.
A column of National Transitional Council (NTC) pickup
trucks mounted with anti-aircraft machine guns and fresh
ammunition rushed into Bani Walid as dusk fell across Libya's
interior desert.
"Gaddafi forces attacked the checkpoint so our troops went
in. There is a lot of fighting inside the city right now,"
senior regional NTC official Abdullah Kenshil said.
The day before, NTC fighters seeking to capture Bani Walid
had beat an embarrassing retreat under withering fire, and they
spent much of Saturday.
Other NTC forces have entered Sirte from the west and taken
Herawa to the east, but have not been able to dislodge tenacious
Gaddafi fighters from the Mediterranean coastal city.
Ibrahim, the deposed leader's spokesman, contacted Reuters
by satellite telephone to say Gaddafi was still in Libya,
leading the "resistance" against his foes.
"We will be able to continue this fight and we have enough
arms for months and months to come," he said.
He said NATO air strikes on Sirte had hit a residential
building and a hotel, killing 354 people. More than 700 people
were wounded and 89 were missing from that bombing, he said,
giving a total death toll for 17 days of more than 2,000 killed.
There was no way to verify the account, as pro-Gaddafi-held
parts of the city were inaccessible. NATO has repeatedly denied
in the past that its bombings -- authorised by the United
Nations to protect civilians -- have killed many civilians.
"We are aware of these allegations," Colonel Roland Lavoie,
spokesman for the Western military alliance, said in Brussels.
"It is not the first time such allegations have been made. Most
often, they are revealed to be unfounded or inconclusive."
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For full coverage of Libya, click on
Graphic on rebel leadership link.reuters.com/quz33s
Graphics on Libya/Middle East r.reuters.com/nym77r
For a factbox on the political process see
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
"LIBERATION" ON HOLD
Nearly a month after Gaddafi's foes overran Tripoli, Libya's
interim council is unable to declare all of the oil-producing
North African nation "liberated" and begin a timetable for
drawing up a democratic constitution and holding elections.
Outside Bani Walid, NTC fighters blamed each other, their
commanders and traitors for the previous day's defeat.
"When we entered the city, snipers shot at us from the front
and traitors shot at us from the back," said fighter Abushusha
Bellal. "They always play tricks and shoot us in the back."
One fighter, Nuraldin Zardi, told Reuters his unit had
missed the order to retreat and had found itself trapped and
isolated inside Bani Walid hours after their comrades had fled.
"We will not rely on our commanders any more," he said,
reflecting growing dissent in NTC ranks. "We will do everything
ourselves and take our own decisions."
The first of what NTC fighters said would be an extra 1,000
men from Tripoli and elsewhere began arriving near Bani Walid.
But Gaddafi forces are also getting reinforcements and are
throwing much of their fire power into Bani Walid to protect one
of Gaddafi's sons and another "big fish" hiding there, NTC
official Abdullah Kenshil said.
"We already know that Saif al-Islam is there. But we believe
someone even more important is there," he told reporters. Asked
whether this was Muammar Gaddafi, Kenshil indicated this was the
case. Both men are wanted by the International Criminal Court
for crimes against humanity.
Kenshil added that extra pro-Gaddafi troops had arrived from
Sirte, 160 km (100 miles) to the northeast, to reinforce
resistance at Bani Walid -- under siege for nearly three weeks.
"There are a lot of small valleys and passages...they have
withdrawn from Sirte to reinforce Bani Walid," he said.
In Sirte, anti-Gaddafi fighters battled street by street for
the third day running, dodging sniper, assault rifle and rocket
fire from loyalists perched on the city's rooftops.
Orange flashes of gunfire mixed with dust and black smoke
over the sand-coloured buildings of the seaside city, as scores
of machinegun- and rocket launcher-mounted trucks snaked through
its streets.
Pro-NTC soldiers said they had been battling for Sirte on
three fronts -- from the west, the south and the east entrances
-- but had been advancing slowly.
"There's been fighting by the sea and in the city," said one
fighter who did not give his name. "We are gathering and then
advancing. We are retaking it step by step."
East of Sirte, pro-NTC fighters danced in the streets of the
town of Herawa, captured on Saturday after days of fighting.
They sang, "Gaddafi, we will burn you," and ripped down posters
of the former strongman, stamping on his face in the dirt.
But after a mosque where they set up a base came under heavy
fire, the fighters scrapped plans to press on and reinforce
comrades who entered Sirte from the west.
"Answer me! Answer me!" one pro-NTC fighter sobbed as he
cradled the body of his friend, killed by shrapnel wounds to his
head.
(Additional reporting by William MacLean and Joseph Logan in
Tripoli, Sherine El Madany in Herawa, Emma Farge in Benghazi,
Barry Malone and Sylvia Westall in Tunis, Bate Felix in Niamey
and Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck in Brussels; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)