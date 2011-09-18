* Interim leaders struggle to form new administration
By Emma Farge and Maria Golovnina
BENGHAZI/BANI WALID, Libya, Sept 18 Libya's
interim leaders failed to agree a new cabinet on Sunday and the
forces that forced Muammar Gaddafi from power remained bogged
down in fighting with troops loyal to the former ruler.
Interim government forces fled in chaos from the town of
Bani Walid and pulled back from Sirte after yet more failed
attempts to storm Gaddafi's final bastions and take control of
the entire country.
The political and military problems underscored how hard it
would be to restore stabilty to Libya after Gaddafi was driven
out of Tripoli last month.
The former rebels' executive committee, or cabinet, was
dissolved last month. A new committee, to include officials
responsible for defence and interior affairs, was supposed to be
appointed by interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril on Sunday.
But the talks broke down when his proposals did not receive
full backing from all current members.
"We had an advisory meeting with the NTC in order to form a
new cabinet. We have agreed on a number of portfolios. We still
have more portfolios to be discussed," Jibril told reporters
through a translator at a news conference on Sunday.
A list of the approved ministries was not available, though
sources familiar with the negotiations said that the position of
Jibril himself was a sticking point during the talks.
There was also disagreement about whether it is necessary to
form a transitional government before the declaration of
"liberation" - a concept that appears to include the capture of
Gaddafi and the defeat of his loyalists who still hold three key
towns.
The NTC has drawn up a road map setting out plans for a new
constitution and elections over a 20-month period, which should
start once that declaration is made.
With political negotiations bogged down, Sunday's failed
attempt to take Bani Walid set off angry recriminations among
the attackers, who must capture the town and Gaddafi's
birthplace Sirte before they can declare Libya "liberated".
RECRIMINATIONS
Since taking Tripoli last month, National Transitional
Council (NTC) fighters have tried several times to storm Bani
Walid, 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the capital, only to
retreat under heavy fire and in disorder.
NTC fighters said they had planned for tanks and pickup
trucks with anti-aircraft guns and rocket launchers to lead
Sunday's attack, but foot soldiers had piled in first.
"There is a lack of organisation so far. Infantry men are
running in all directions," said Zakaria Tuham, a senior fighter
with a Tripoli-based unit.
"Our commanders had been told that heavy artillery units had
already gone ahead, but when we advanced into Bani Walid they
were nowhere to be seen.
"Gaddafi forces were hitting us heavily with rockets and
mortars, so we have pulled out."
A Reuters reporter saw fighters withdraw around two km (more
than a mile) after they had stormed into the town.
NATO planes circled above the town later on Sunday and loud
explosions were heard from the centre, though it was not clear
whether the planes had attacked.
Anti-Gaddafi fighters from Bani Walid blamed comrades from
elsewhere in Libya for being unwilling to coordinate. Those from
elsewhere accused some local fighters of being traitors and
passing information to Gaddafi loyalists.
"Commanders who are from the Warfalla tribe, they tell us
one thing and then commanders from the other cities say
something else. We do not understand anything," said pro-NTC
fighter Mohamed Saleh.
Some fighters openly disobeyed orders. In one incident, an
officer from Bani Walid was heckled by troops from Tripoli after
he tried to order them to stop randomly shooting in the air as
they celebrated seizing a mortar from Gaddafi forces.
"You are not my boss. Don't tell me what to do," one of the
Tripoli fighters snapped back at him.
Shells whistled above anti-Gaddafi positions and exploded
across the desert valley as invisible snipers sprayed bullets
from Bani Walid's rooftops and smoke rose above the town.
NTC fighters helped some families leave the town, driving
them out in military trucks.
"The past two weeks have been awful but last night was
particularly bad," said Zamzam al-Taher, a 38-year-old mother of
four. "We have been trapped here without a car and with no food.
Snipers are everywhere."
BATTLE FOR SIRTE
NTC forces and NATO warplanes also attacked Sirte, Gaddafi's
birthplace. Fighters launched rockets from the city's southern
entrance and traded fire with Gaddafi loyalists holed up in a
conference centre.
"The situation is very dangerous. There are so many snipers
and all the types of weapons you can imagine," said fighter
Mohamed Abdullah as rockets whooshed through the air and black
smoke rose above the city.
As in many episodes during Libya's conflict, the front lines
at Sirte and Bani Walid have moved back and forth, with shows of
bravado crumbling in the reality of battle.
An incoming shell landed within 200 metres of NTC-held
lines, only to be met with return fire from NTC fighters
shouting "Allahu Akbar!" (God is greatest).
Speaking against the roar of NATO jets overhead, one
anti-Gaddafi fighter at Sirte, Mahmoud Othman, said his men were
helping families who had fled ahead of the next assault.
"We don't want any more bloodshed between us. But if the
Gaddafa want more blood, we are ready," he said, referring to
the deposed leader's tribe. "In the end we want Gaddafi."
A spokesman for Gaddafi told Syrian-based Arrai TV on
Sunday that 17 "mercenaries", including what he called French
and British "technical experts" had been captured in Bani Walid.
It was not immediately possible to verify the report. NATO,
French and British officials had on Saturday denied a report by
Arrai TV that NATO troops had been captured by Gaddafi
loyalists.
