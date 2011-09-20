(Updates with Obama, Gaddafi spokesman)
* Obama wants Gaddafi fighters to quit, offers aid
* Gaddafi spokesman says mercenaries held, well treated
* Skirmishes outside Gaddafi hometown Sirte, tank captured
* Fugitive Gaddafi taunts NATO in audio broadcast
By Matt Spetalnick and Maria Golovnina
NEW YORK / BANI WALID Libya, Sept 20 U.S.
President Barack Obama called on Tuesday for the last of Muammar
Gaddafi's forces to lay down their arms as he announced the
return of the U.S. ambassador to Tripoli and pledged to help
Libya rebuild.
"Today, the Libyan people are writing a new chapter in the
life of their nation," Obama said in prepared remarks for a
high-level United Nations conference on Libya.
"We will stand with you in your struggle to realize the
peace and prosperity that freedom can bring."
The African Union (AU) recognised the National Transitional
Council (NTC) as Libya's de facto government, removing another
prop of diplomatic support for the ousted Gaddafi.
But a spokesman for Gaddafi said the war may "take years"
and that loyalist forces have enough arms and were willing to
fight.
Spokesman Moussa Ibrahim also said 17 foreign mercenaries
had been captured, including French and British personnel, and
were being questioned in the Gaddafi stronghold of Bani Walid.
NTC military spokesman Ahmed Bani has denied the assertion,
while French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said there were "no
French mercenaries in Libya". The British foreign office said it
had no information about whether the report was true.
Nearly a month after Gaddafi was driven from power with the
help of a NATO-led bombing campaign, Obama urged his die-hard
supporters to give up.
"Those still holding out must understand -- the old regime
is over, and it is time to lay down your arms and join the new
Libya," Obama said.
Seeking to bolster Libya's new leaders, he also said the
U.S. ambassador was now on his way back to Tripoli and "this
week, the American flag that was lowered before our embassy was
attacked will be raised again."
FORCES HOLD OFF ATTACKING GADDAFI BASTIONS
Libyan provisional government forces held off from attacking
Gaddafi's last bastions on Tuesday as civilians kept streaming
out ahead of more assaults.
There were occasional skirmishes outside Gaddafi's hometown
of Sirte, Reuters witnesses said, and doctors at a nearby field
hospital said four NTC fighters had been killed by pro-Gaddafi
shelling.
NTC fighters said they had captured a tank from pro-Gaddafi
forces who may have been trying to flee in it from Sirte.
The tank, draped in sheepskins, stood on the main highway to
the south of the Mediterranean coastal city. Fighters climbed on
top of it chanting, "God is greatest", waving the NTC flag and
firing rifles into the air in celebration.
The front line around the interior desert town of Bani Walid
was quiet with no fighting, with NTC soldiers and commanders
sitting around in small groups discussing battle plans.
More civilians poured out of both towns, fearing more
onslaughts after heavy attacks by NTC forces last week failed on
several occasions to dislodge pro-Gaddafi units in the towns.
Anti-Gaddafi commanders outside Sirte said they were giving
locals a chance to leave before attacking again.
"Gaddafi and his soldiers do not let them move. They keep
them like hostages in the house," NTC fighter Mustafa Abukees
told Reuters as he manned a checkpoint outside Sirte checking
departing cars for weapons.
"It's a really bad situation. We don't know how many
families are inside and we don't know how many are coming out."
Humanitarian groups have voiced alarm at reported conditions
in Sirte. "There's no electricity, no phone coverage. Nothing,"
resident Ibrahim Ramadan said, standing by a car packed with his
family at a checkpoint.
GADDAFI DEFIANCE
Gaddafi reminded the NTC of his presence on Tuesday in a
recorded message carried by Syrian-based Arrai television, in
which he said NATO planes would not be able to continue
operating in Libya for a prolonged period.
"The political system in Libya is a system based on the
power of the people ... and it is impossible that this system be
removed," he said. "The bombs of NATO planes will not last."
NATO has hit targets in both Bani Walid and Sirte and also
in the more remote town of Sabha, deep in the Sahara desert,
where the NTC said it had seized the airport and fort. It was
not possible to get independent confirmation.
Sabha, 770 km (480 miles) south of Tripoli and overlooked by
an old fort built by Libya's former Italian colonial rulers,
straddles the main desert trail south to neighbouring Niger, an
escape route already used by members of Gaddafi's entourage.
Any victory around Sabha would be an important boost for NTC
forces who have struggled to contain disunity in their ranks and
suffered stark reversals on other parts of the battlefield.
Nearly a month after Gaddafi was driven from power, his
loyalists in the three towns are still beating back regular NTC
assaults.
The first cargo of Libyan crude oil to be pumped since the
conflict erupted more than seven months ago has failed to
attract buyers because of confusion over quality, traders said
on Tuesday.
Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) on Tuesday clarified
the oil was a mix of two different crude oils.
At least two traders said they were confused about the
quality of the oil and one said weak margins in the European and
Mediterranean market did not justify the offer level.
(Additional reporting by Laura MacInnis in New York, Jessica
Donati in London and Emma Farge in Tripoli, Writing by Michael
Roddy, Editing by Matthew Jones)