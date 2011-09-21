By Ed Cropley and Sherine El Madany
African Union (AU) said it was recognising Libya's de fact
ruling council, removing another diplomatic support for the
ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi.
The AU, which frequently has been criticised for its
ponderous reaction to events on its doorstep, said in a
statement it was ready to support Libya's National Transitional
Council (NTC) in its efforts to build an inclusive government.
South Africa, the continent's pre-eminent economic power
which has a major say in AU policy, also said on Tuesday it
would recognise the NTC, ending a long-standing relationship
with Gaddafi.
At the United Nations in New York, Libya's new flag flew for
the first time since Gaddafi's overthrow. U.S. President Barack
Obama called for the last of the deposed leader's loyalists to
stop fighting, and said the U.S. ambassador would return to
Tripoli.
"Those still holding out must understand -- the old regime
is over, and it is time to lay down your arms and join the new
Libya," Obama said nearly a month after Gaddafi was driven from
power with the help of a NATO-led bombing campaign.
He further pledged: "So long as the Libyan people are being
threatened, the NATO-led mission to protect them will continue."
International leaders at a high-level U.N. conference
congratulated Libyans -- and themselves -- for Gaddafi's removal
by NATO-backed rebels in a seven-month-old conflict.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, welcoming Libya's new
leaders into the international community, said the Security
Council had acted to protect the Libyan people from violence.
"Today, we must once again respond with such speed and
decisive action -- this time to consolidate peace and
democracy," Ban added.
Libya has reverted to the flag that was used from 1951 until
1977 when Gaddafi, who ruled for nearly 42 years, introduced a
green flag for his Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, or people's republic.
STRUGGLE FOR HOLDOUT TOWNS
Libya's new rulers are still trying to dislodge well-armed
Gaddafi loyalists from several towns and have yet to start a
countdown toward writing a new constitution and holding
elections.
Mustafa Abdul Jalil, president of the NTC, promised a spirit
of tolerance and reconciliation and appealed for international
assistance to help his country emerge from conflict and build
democracy.
Interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril said he expected Libya
to name a new government within the next ten days, raising hopes
of political progress in the fractured nation.
Earlier discussions to set up a long-promised, more
inclusive interim government fell apart earlier this week. The
NTC, still based in the eastern city of Benghazi, has faced
questions about whether it can unify a country divided on tribal
and local lines.
Gaddafi, who is on the run, taunted the Western alliance in
a speech broadcast by a Syrian-based television station on
Tuesday, saying: "The bombs of NATO planes will not last."
LACK OF AMMUNITION
Libyan troops are unable to defeat forces loyal to Gaddafi
in Sirte, his birthplace, because the country's new rulers are
failing to supply them with enough ammunition, fighters near the
front line said.
In the latest reverse in weeks of chaotic fighting over the
coastal city, five anti-Gaddafi fighters were killed on Tuesday
after they came under artillery fire.
The interim government has not stamped out the last pockets
of resistance, prompting criticism over its lack of cohesion and
raising fresh questions about whether it can run the
oil-exporting country effectively.
Fighters making their way back from the front line said they
were meeting heavy resistance from loyalists at a place called
Khamseen, 50 km (31 miles) east of Sirte, and were unable to
respond because they lacked the firepower.
"The military base is not supporting us with enough
ammunition," said Alnoufy Al-Ferjany, the commander of a
military brigade called Martyrs of Alhawry.
In Tripoli, the EU Head of Mission said that Libya, a
conduit to Europe for African migrants and a source of weapons
for arms smugglers because of its war, will not be able to
control all its borders for a long time due to the task's
complexity.
"The needs are very complex and the list is very long," Jim
Moran told Reuters in an interview.
"They've never really had the capability to properly control
their borders. They probably won't be able to have it for quite
a long time to come, given the enormous challenges ahead."
CONSPIRACY IN TRIPOLI
Libyan interim government forces stormed a house in Tripoli
on Tuesday and arrested four brothers suspected of planning bomb
attacks in the capital on behalf of Gaddafi, residents and
witnesses said.
Weapons were confiscated in the operation in the al-Mansour
neighbourhood by NTC forces, residents said.
Fighters armed with anti-aircraft artillery and assault
rifles later opened fire on the house, destroying parts of the
building and leaving the structure riddled with bullet holes,
witnesses said.
Neighbours also joined in the assault and set fire to the
house. Other homes nearby were damaged
The raids targeted four sons of Colonel Amer Moussa Zintani,
an aide to Gaddafi, fighters said. They named the four as Abdel
Bari, Ahmed, Moustafa and Youssef. Zintani's whereabouts are not
known, they said.
There were chaotic scenes outside the house as people who
accused the men of killing their family members urged vigilante
justice but were held back by NTC fighters.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley in Johannesburg, William Maclean in
Tripoli, John Irish, Matt Spetalnick and Laura MacInnis at the
United Nations, Suhaib Salem in Tripoli and Sherine El Madany
East of Sirte; Writing by Michael Roddy)