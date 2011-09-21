By John Irish and Sherine El Madany
| NEW YORK/EAST OF SIRTE, Libya, Sept 21
NEW YORK/EAST OF SIRTE, Libya, Sept 21 Libya
will likely name a new government within 10 days, interim Prime
Minister Mahmoud Jibril said, raising hopes of political
progress in the fractured country weeks after the overthrow of
Muammar Gaddafi.
Libya's de facto rulers won expressions of support from
Washington, the African Union and South Africa on Tuesday and
its new flag flew for the first time at the United Nations.
"I expect the government to be announced in the next week to
10 days maximum," Jibril said after a G8 conference on aiding
Arab countries' transition to democracy taking place on the
sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
"I'm not bothered by the time consumed to bring about a
national consensus," he said.
Discussions in Libya to set up a more inclusive interim
government have fallen apart before. The National Transitional
Council (NTC), still based in the eastern city of Benghazi, has
faced questions about whether it can unify a country divided on
tribal and local lines.
Libya's new rulers are trying to dislodge well-armed Gaddafi
loyalists from several towns and have yet to start a countdown
toward writing a constitution and holding elections.
Jibril said among the considerations the interim leaders
were debating were the number of ministries in the new
government and whether they would be in Tripoli or divided
between eastern and western Libya.
He said there would be some democratic improvements to make
the OPEC member state more transparent.
"With this government comes other structures such as an
international tendering body to add some sort of transparency
and some credibility to the work of the government," he said.
AFRICAN SUPPORT
The African Union, which frequently has been criticised for
its ponderous reaction to events on its doorstep, said on
Tuesday it was ready to support the NTC.
South Africa, the continent's pre-eminent economic power
which has a major say in AU policy, also said it would recognise
the NTC, ending a long-standing relationship with Gaddafi.
At the United Nations in New York, U.S. President Barack
Obama called for the last of the deposed leader's loyalists to
stop fighting and said the U.S. ambassador would return to
Tripoli.
"Those still holding out must understand -- the old regime
is over, and it is time to lay down your arms and join the new
Libya," Obama said nearly a month after Gaddafi was driven from
power with the help of a NATO-led bombing campaign.
International leaders at the U.N. conference congratulated
Libyans -- and themselves -- for Gaddafi's removal by
NATO-backed rebels in a seven-month conflict.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, welcoming Libya's new
leaders into the international community, said the Security
Council had acted to protect the Libyan people from violence.
"Today, we must once again respond with such speed and
decisive action -- this time to consolidate peace and
democracy," Ban added.
Libya has reverted to the flag that was used from 1951 until
1977 when Gaddafi, who ruled for nearly 42 years, introduced a
green flag for his Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, or people's republic.
Gaddafi, who is on the run, taunted the Western alliance in
a speech broadcast by a Syrian-based television station on
Tuesday, saying: "The bombs of NATO planes will not last."
LACK OF AMMUNITION
Libyan troops are unable to defeat forces loyal to Gaddafi
in Sirte, his birthplace, because their new rulers are failing
to supply them with enough ammunition, fighters near the front
line said.
In the latest reverse in weeks of chaotic fighting over the
coastal city, five anti-Gaddafi fighters were killed on Tuesday
after they came under artillery fire.
Fighters making their way back from the front line said they
were meeting heavy resistance from loyalists at Khamseen, 50 km
(30 miles) east of Sirte, and were unable to respond because
they lacked the firepower.
"The military base is not supporting us with enough
ammunition," said Alnoufy Al-Ferjany, the commander of a
military brigade called Martyrs of Alhawry.
Days of messy battles have also failed to dislodge Gaddafi
loyalists from the desert enclave of Bani Walid.
Gaddafi's spokesman Moussa Ibrahim said on Tuesday 17
foreign "mercenaries", including French and British personnel,
had been captured, were being held in Bani Walid and would be
shown in public soon.
NATO, French and British officials at the weekend denied a
report that Gaddafi loyalists had captured some NATO troops.
Libyan interim government forces stormed a house in Tripoli
on Tuesday and arrested four brothers suspected of planning bomb
attacks in the capital on behalf of Gaddafi, residents and
witnesses said.
