* NTC forces mass in square near centre of Sirte
* NATO planes roar overhead, big explosions in town
* Gaddafi loyalists respond with rockets, snipers
By Alexander Dziadosz
SIRTE, Sept 24 Libyan provisional government
forces backed by NATO warplanes swarmed into the city of Sirte
on Saturday but weathered heavy sniper fire as they tried to win
control of one of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi's last bastions
of support.
Black smoke billowed over the town as National Transitional
Council (NTC) forces massed in Zafran Square about 1 km (half a
mile) from the town centre. Gunfire could be heard from the
centre as NTC fighters moved tanks and mortars into the square.
Pick-up trucks mounted with machineguns and loaded with NTC
fighters raced into the town. NTC forces also advanced from the
south of Sirte, Gaddafi's hometown on the Mediterranean coast.
"They have snipers above the mosques, above the buildings.
They're using the houses and public buildings," NTC fighter
El-Tohamy Abuzein told Reuters from his position in Zafran
Square.
NATO, whose war planes played a vital role in the six-month
that toppled Gaddafi, would not comment on its operations in
Sirte on Saturday. Its planes hit a number of targets on Friday,
including an ammunition depot and an anti-aircraft gun.
A large cloud of smoke over the town was the result of a
strike on an ammunition dump, NTC fighters said. At the western
gate, gunners fired artillery towards the town and both sides
exchanged volleys of rockets.
Previously, NTC forces have retreated from Sirte and the
other final Gaddafi stronghold, Bani Walid, after poorly
organised assaults met fierce resistance from loyalists.
Though NTC forces have in recent days tightened their grip
on many southern oasis towns which sided with Gaddafi, that
progress has been overshadowed by unsuccessful efforts to take
the last strongholds.
NTC commanders say their advance on Sirte has been hampered
by the presence of large numbers of civilians, many of whom have
fled in the past week.
A Gaddafi spokesman has accused NATO of killing several
hundred civilians with its strikes on the town. Communications
have been largely cut off since the fall of the capital Tripoli
last month.
Taking Sirte would be a huge boost for the NTC as it tries
to establish credibility and a devastating blow for Gaddafi, who
is still believed to be on the run inside Libya.
On Thursday, the NTC said it had taken full control of
another major hold-out, Sabha, which was the traditional base
for Gaddafi's own tribe. About 800 km (500 miles) south of
Tripoli, it had been occupied by fighters loyal to him.
The NTC says it also controls Jufra, to the northeast of
Sabha, and the nearby oasis towns of Sokna, Waddan, and Houn.
The manhunt for Gaddafi, who has been in hiding for weeks
occasionally issuing audio messages through Syrian-based Arrai
TV, is drawing closer to its target, NTC officials say.
The network broadcast an audio message from Gaddafi's
daughter Aisha on Friday. It was the first time she had spoken
publicly since fleeing into exile in Algeria last month along
with two of his sons.
"I reassure you about your leader, oh Libyans," the
35-year-old lawyer said, sounding distressed. "He is well and
thank God his spirits are high. He is carrying his weapon and
fighting along with his sons at the fronts.
BANI WALID RESISTANCE
North of Bani Walid, NTC military forces brought forward
tanks and Grad rocket launchers for a renewed attempt to take
the town although it was not clear when the attack might begin.
The offensive there has been frustrated by stiff resistance
from well-drilled loyalist fighters and also a lack of
organisation among the attacking forces.
They operate in disparate units based on their home towns,
with little overall command.
"We don't take orders from the NTC. We listen only to our
own commander," said Ziyad Al Khemri, a fighter from Zawiyah,
just west of Tripoli.
The NTC, the political leadership of the rebel movement
which rose up against Gaddafi's 42-year-rule and drove him from
power with support from the West and several Arab nations, faces
a challenge in trying to impose its authority across the nation.
It said last week it would move to Tripoli only after its
forces were in full control of Libyan territory, contradicting
an earlier pledge to move the interim administration from
eastern Banghazi around mid-September.
Libya's de facto president, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, was due to
hold a news conference in Benghazi on Saturday afternoon, where
he will face questions on the make-up of a new cabinet and how
to demobilize and disarm former rebel fighters.
(Reporting by Goran Tomasevic south of Sirte, Sherine El Madany
east of Sirte, William Maclean and Joseph Logan in Tripoli, John
O'Donnell in Brussels, Barry Malone in Tunis, Ahmed Tolba in
Cairo and Joseph Nasr in Berlin; Writing by Barry Malone)