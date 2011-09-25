* Interim gov't forces hold back on edge of Sirte
* Gaddafi forces stopping residents from leaving
city:reports
* Pro-Gaddafi militias attack oasis town on Algerian border
* Government says it finds mass grave from prison killings
(Changes dateline pvs SIRTE, adds details)
By Joseph Logan
TRIPOLI, Sept 25 Libya's interim rulers said on
Sunday they had found a mass grave containing the bodies of
1,270 inmates killed by Muammar Gaddafi's security forces in a
1996 massacre at a prison in southern Tripoli.
To the east of Tripoli, NATO bombers hit the city of Sirte
to clear the way for fighters with the National Transitional
Council (NTC) who are trying to capture Gaddafi's hometown.
But Gaddafi loyalists showed they were still a threat by
attacking the desert oasis town of Ghadames, on the border with
Algeria, NTC officials said.
A spokesman for the Tripoli Military Council said
investigators had found the first physical evidence of the Abu
Salim prison massacre, an event covered up for years but which
ultimately helped bring about Gaddafi's downfall.
"We are dealing with more than 1,270 martyrs and must
distinguish each one from the other for identification by
comparing their DNA with family members," said Osman Abdul
Jalil, a medical official. "It may take years to reach the
truth."
According to accounts from survivors who have spoken to
human rights groups, starting at dawn on June 29, 1996, guards
lined up inmates in the courtyards of the Abu Salim
prison .
Security men, standing on the
prison rooftops, fired at the inmates with
Kalashnikov rifles before using pistols at close range to finish
them off.
The uprising that toppled Gaddafi was ignited by protests
linked to the Abu Salim massacre. In February, families of
inmates killed there demonstrated in the eastern city of
Benghazi to demand the release of their lawyer.
NATO JETS
Earlier this weekend, NTC forces had pushed to within a few
hundred metres of the centre of Sirte, one of the last bastions
of pro-Gaddafi resistance in Libya, but later drew back to let
the NATO jets do their work.
"Yesterday our freedom fighters attacked Sirte city from two
sides. That doesn't mean that Sirte is free now, but it is an
indication that Sirte will be free soon," said Ahmed Bani, NTC
military spokesman in Tripoli.
"I'm asking now any militiamen fighting on the side of the
tyrant (to realise) that the game is over."
On Sunday, the roar of jet engines could be heard overhead,
as well as sporadic booms when NATO ordnance hit targets on the
ground. One strike, giving off a deep thud, released a big cloud
of smoke and dust over the south of the city.
"NATO has dropped a lot of bombs today," said one rebel
fighter, who declined to give his name. "You can see the planes
up above. They struck along here," he said, gesturing with his
hand across the area south of the city centre.
NATO's support for the anti-Gaddafi rebellion played a major
part in toppling Gaddafi and the alliance says it will keep up
its operations for as long as needed.
In a statement, the alliance said its sorties on Saturday in
the vicinity of Sirte had struck targets including 2 command and
control facilities, a military staging area, a storage bunker
and radar facility, and 29 armed vehicles.
There was little fighting on the ground west of Sirte,
where NTC fighters have advanced closest to the city
centre .
On the eastern side , the
forces pushed to within 15 km, an advance of more than
25 km. A Reuters reporter there
said the NTC forces had been
helped by heavy NATO bombing.
She said she could hear the sound of artillery fire and
see black smoke on the horizon.
Taking Sirte would be a huge boost for the NTC as it tries
to establish credibility as a government, and a blow for
Gaddafi, widely believed to be on the run inside Libya.
But it is an awkward proposition because pro-Gaddafi
fighters there are well armed and many of the residents have
family and tribal ties to Gaddafi.
Accounts from NTC fighters and people who had left Sirte
indicated that pro-Gaddafi forces were trying to prevent
civilians from fleeing, effectively using them as human shields.
"Gaddafi's forces have surrounded the area, closed it off,
by shooting at people," said a man called Youssef, who was
driving away from Sirte with his wife. "There are a lot of
people who want to get out but can't."
He said he and the other civilians from Sirte leaving the
city on Sunday had escaped by cutting through the desert.
That was echoed by a man called Abubakr, who was heading out
of Sirte with his wife and four children in a car loaded with
baby diapers and food.
"The situation is not good, really it is not good. It is
terrible. There are (pro-Gaddafi) gangs unloading on
people, shooting at them. It's really bad," he said.
FRAGILE GRIP
The attack by pro-Gaddafi forces on Ghadames underlined the
fragility of the NTC's grip even on parts of the country
nominally under its control.
The town, about 600 km (400 miles) south-west of Tripoli, is
near a border crossing that pro-Gaddafi Libyans have used to
flee into Algeria. Its old town, an intricate maze of mud walls,
is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.
"These militias have attacked our people in Ghadames city
... All the information we have got is that these groups are
related to the son of Gaddafi, Khamis," the NTC's Bani told a
news conference.
"Our freedom fighters have taken control of that area," he
said, though he acknowledged the clashes were not completely
over. "This problem will end soon. It's a matter of days."
A month after ousting Gaddafi's forces from Tripoli and most
of the country, the NTC is now facing challenges to its rule
from only two main locations, Sirte and Bani Walid, a town about
170 km (105 miles) south-east of Tripoli.
Until both are captured, Libya's new rulers say they cannot
begin the process of holding the first elections.
That leaves the country in limbo where the only real
authority comes from disparate factions of anti-Gaddafi fighters
who are still armed and want a stake in the new Libya.
Attempts to capture Bani Walid have ended in chaos, and now
the anti-Gaddafi forces appear to have switched their focus
instead to taking Sirte.
"The symbolism of a Sirte victory would be much greater than
winning Bani Walid," said Geoff Porter, an independent U.S.
expert on North Africa. "The collapse of Gaddafi's hometown
would reverberate amongst the dead-enders and could facilitate
the fall of Bani Walid".
(Additional reporting by in Tripoli, Alexander Dziadosz in
Sirte, Sherine El Madany east of Sirte, Emad Omar in Benghazi
and John O'Donnell in Brussels; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by)