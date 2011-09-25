* Pro-Gaddafi militias attack oasis town on Algeria border
* Gaddafi forces said stopping residents from leaving Sirte
By Joseph Logan
TRIPOLI, Sept 26 Fighters backing Libya's
interim rulers prepared to renew their advance into the coastal
city of Sirte on Monday after NATO aircraft bombed targets in
Muammar Gaddafi's home town to sap the resistance of the deposed
leader's troops.
Anti-Gaddafi forces had pushed to within a few hundred
metres of the centre of Sirte, one of the last bastions of
pro-Gaddafi resistance in Libya, but drew back on Sunday while
NATO aircraft launched their attacks.
Sirte lies between the capital Tripoli and the eastern city
of Benghazi, both now held by the National Transitional Council,
whose fighters toppled Gaddafi last month, six months into a
campaign that is not yet over.
Taking Sirte would be a huge boost for the NTC as it tries
to establish credibility as a government able to unite Libya's
fractious tribes and regions, and a blow for Gaddafi, widely
believed to be on the run inside Libya.
Gaddafi loyalists showed they were still a threat by
launching an attack on Sunday on the desert oasis town of
Ghadames, on the border with Algeria, NTC officials said.
The NTC said on Sunday its followers had found a mass grave
containing the bodies of 1,270 people killed by Gaddafi's
security forces in a 1996 massacre of prison inmates in southern
Tripoli.
The mass grave was the first physical evidence found so far
of the Abu Salim prison massacre, an event that was covered up
for years but created simmering anger that ultimately helped
bring about Gaddafi's downfall.
Survivors have told human rights groups that
guards lined up inmates in the courtyards of the Abu Salim
prison at dawn on June 29, 1996, and security men standing on
the prison rooftops shot them down.
The uprising that toppled Gaddafi was ignited by protests
linked to the Abu Salim massacre. In February, families of
inmates killed there demonstrated in Benghazi to demand the
release of their lawyer.
There was little fighting on Sunday on the ground west of
Sirte, where NTC fighters have advanced closest to the centre.
On the eastern side, their forces pushed to within 15 km (9
miles) of the city centre, an advance of more than 25 km.
A Reuters reporter there said NTC forces had been helped by
NATO bombing, and said she could hear artillery fire and see
black smoke on the horizon. Doctors at a hospital east of Sirte
said one fighter had been killed and 12 wounded in clashes.
Gaddafi's spokesman contacted Reuters to deny reports that
Gaddafi and his family had helped themselves to Libya's oil
wealth, giving an insight into his current preoccupations.
"The leader of the revolution and his family are among the
poorest citizens," said the spokesman, Moussa Ibrahim. He spoke
by telephone and did not reveal where he was calling from.
Accounts from NTC fighters and people who had left Sirte
indicated pro-Gaddafi forces were trying to prevent civilians
from fleeing, effectively using them as human shields.
"Gaddafi's forces have surrounded the area, closed it off,
by shooting at people," said a man called Youssef, driving away
from Sirte with his wife. "There are a lot of people who want to
get out but can't."
A man saying he was a hospital doctor in Sirte told Reuters
by telephone it was NTC forces who were making civilians
suffer. Wounded people were dying because medical
supplies were running out and the hospital had been hit by
shellfire, he said.
The doctor, who gave his name as Abdullah Hmaid, used the
mobile telephone of the Gaddafi spokesman, Ibrahim, who is a
native of Sirte.
FRAGILE GRIP
The attack by pro-Gaddafi forces on Ghadames underlined the
fragility of the NTC's grip even on parts of the country
nominally under its control.
The town, about 600 km southwest of Tripoli, is near a
border crossing that pro-Gaddafi Libyans have used to flee into
Algeria. Its old town, an intricate maze of mud walls, is a
UNESCO world heritage site.
"These militias have attacked our people in Ghadames city,"
the NTC's Bani told a news conference, adding that NTC fighters
expected to be in full control of the area in "a matter of
days".
A month after ousting Gaddafi's forces from Tripoli and most
of the country, the challenge to the NTC's rule is now focused
in Sirte and Bani Walid, a town about 170 km (105 miles)
southeast of Tripoli.
Until both are captured, Libya's new rulers say they cannot
begin the process of holding elections. Wrangling over
ministerial portfolios has prevented them from forming a
caretaker government, deepening uncertainty over the country's
future.
(Additional reporting by in Tripoli, Alexander Dziadosz in
Sirte, Sherine El Madany east of Sirte, Emad Omar in Benghazi
and John O'Donnell in Brussels; Writing by Tim Pearce; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)