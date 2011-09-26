(Recasts, adds latest fighting, quotes, ICRC statement)
By Alexander Dziadosz and Sherine El Madany
SIRTE, Sept 26 Tanks manned by fighters for
Libya's interim government shelled loyalists holding out in
Muammar Gaddafi's hometown on Monday as NATO jets circled
overhead, ready to renew air strikes on the besieged coastal
city of Sirte.
While anti-Gaddafi forces which have advanced from the west
held their ground, firing from two tanks positioned about 2 km
(2,000 yards) from the centre of the sprawling desert town, a
sharp push forward on the eastern front by scores of armed
pick-up trucks raised spirits among the attackers.
Sirte, where NATO aircraft hit targets on Sunday, lies
between Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi, both now held
by the National Transitional Council (NTC), whose rebel fighters
overran the capital five weeks ago after six months of fighting.
Taking Sirte would be a huge boost for the NTC as it tries
to establish credibility as a government able to unite Libya's
fractious tribes and regions, and a blow for Gaddafi, widely
believed to be in hiding somewhere in Libya.
Humanitarian organisations are also anxious to see an end to
the fighting in the final bastions of his supporters. They have
raised the alarm over conditions for civilians cut off in Sirte
and in Bani Walid to the south.
To the east of Sirte, scores of NTC pickup trucks mounted
with anti-aircraft guns, and ferrying fighters, advanced to
within 10 km (six miles) of the city, Reuters journalists said.
"There's heavy resistance on the outskirts of Sirte and
there are Gaddafi snipers but God willing we can enter Sirte by
tonight," NTC fighter, Emad al-Amamy, told Reuters. It is a hope
that has been disappointed many times in recent weeks, however.
In the west of the city, NTC forces pulled back on Sunday,
saying it was to make way for NATO bombing. Fighting there was
less intense than combat seen on Saturday as the western force
drove to within a few hundred metres (yards) of the city centre.
CIVILIANS TRAPPED
Scores of civilians in cars laden down with personal
belongings continued to stream out of the town to both the east
and west. NTC fighters checked them, looking for wanted figures
among those who were, and may still be, loyal to Gaddafi.
International aid groups are demanding access.
"We are very concerned about the people inside and near Bani
Walid and Sirte," Georges Comninos, who heads International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Libya, said in a statement.
"Food reserves and medical supplies are reportedly running
short in both cities. We are receiving many appeals to help the
wounded and come to the aid of civilians generally".
NTC fighters and people who have fled Sirte have alleged
that pro-Gaddafi fighters were trying to prevent civilians from
getting out of the city, effectively using them as human
shields.
"Gaddafi's forces have surrounded the area, closed it off,
by shooting at people," said a man called Youssef, driving away
from Sirte with his wife. "There are a lot of people who want to
get out but can't."
A man who described himself as a hospital doctor in Sirte
told Reuters by telephone it was NTC forces who were making
civilians suffer. Wounded people were dying because medical
supplies were running out and the hospital had been hit by
shellfire, he said. The man, who gave his name as Abdullah
Hmaid, used a mobile telephone also used recently by Gaddafi's
spokesman, Moussa Ibrahim, who is a native of Sirte.
BORDER ATTACK
Gaddafi loyalists showed they were still a threat by
launching an attack on Sunday on the desert oasis town of
Ghadames, on the border with Algeria, NTC officials said.
It underlined the fragility of the NTC's grip even on parts
of the country nominally under its control. The town, about 600
km southwest of Tripoli, is near a border crossing that Gaddafi
loyalists have used to flee into Algeria. Its old town, an
intricate maze of mud walls, is a UNESCO world heritage site.
"These militias have attacked our people in Ghadames city,"
NTC military spokesman Ahmed Bani said on Sunday, adding that
NTC fighters expected to be in full control there in "a matter
of days".
The NTC also said on Sunday that it had found a mass grave
containing bodies of over 1,000 people killed by Gaddafi's
security forces in a 1996 massacre of prison inmates in Tripoli.
The mass grave was the first physical evidence found so far
of the Abu Salim prison massacre, an event that was widely
spoken of in Libya but covered up for years, creating simmering
anger that ultimately helped bring about Gaddafi's downfall.
Survivors have told human rights groups that guards lined up
inmates in the courtyards at dawn on June 29, 1996, and security
men standing on the prison rooftops shot them down.
The uprising that toppled Gaddafi was ignited by protests
linked to the Abu Salim massacre. In February, families of
people killed there demonstrated in Benghazi to demand the
release of a lawyer who had been representing them. Against the
backdrop of the overthrow of authoritarian rulers in both Egypt
and Tunisia, the protests gathered pace and won Western backing.
However, despite taking the capital in August, the new
rulers say they cannot begin the process that would lead to
elections until Sirte and Bani Walid fall. Wrangling over
ministerial portfolios has prevented them from forming a
caretaker government, deepening uncertainty over Libya's future.
(Additional reporting by William MacLean and Joseph Logan in
Tripoli, Emad Omar in Benghazi and John O'Donnell in Brussels;
Writing by Tim Pearce and Barry Malone; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald)