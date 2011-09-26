(Adds details)
By Alexander Dziadosz and Sherine El Madany
SIRTE, Sept 26 Libyan provisional government
forces backed by NATO warplanes raced through the eastern
outskirts of Sirte on Monday, closing in on Muammar Gaddafi
loyalists holed up in one of the last two bastions of the
deposed leader.
Thick, black smoke billowed into the air as National
Transitional Council (NTC) fighters battled loyalist troops at a
roundabout about 2 km (1.2 mile) from the centre of Gaddafi's
home town, Reuters journalists said.
The thud of large explosions could be heard as NATO aircraft
roared overhead. NTC fighters said the jets were striking the
positions of Gaddafi loyalists.
The advance came two days after anti-Gaddafi fighters west
of Sirte drove to within a few hundred metres of its centre
before pulling back on Sunday to make way for NATO strikes.
On the western edges of Sirte on Monday, NTC fighters and
Gaddafi loyalists traded heavy machine gun fire,
rocket-propelled grenades and artillery rounds.
Snipers loyal to Gaddafi could be seen on building rooftops.
NATO aircraft flew overhead.
NATO would not comment on its operations in Sirte on Monday.
It said its planes hit eight targets on Sunday, including
ammunition stores and rocket launchers.
Interim government forces have previously retreated from
Sirte and the other remaining Gaddafi stronghold, Bani Walid,
after poorly organised attacks met fierce resistance from
loyalists.
Sirte lies between Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi,
both now held by the NTC whose rebel fighters overran the
capital five weeks ago after six months of fighting.
Taking Sirte would be a huge boost for the NTC, which is
trying to establish credibility as a government able to unite
Libya's fractious tribes and regions, and a blow for Gaddafi,
widely believed to be in hiding somewhere in Libya.
Humanitarian organisations have raised the alarm over
conditions for civilians cut off in Sirte and in Bani Walid to
the south.
"God willing we can enter Sirte by tonight," NTC fighter,
Emad al-Amamy, told Reuters on the eastern edge of the city
earlier on Monday.
CIVILIANS TRAPPED
Scores of civilians in cars laden down with personal
belongings continued to stream out of the town to both the east
and west. NTC fighters checked them, looking for wanted figures
among those who were, and may still be, loyal to Gaddafi.
International aid groups are demanding access.
"We are very concerned about the people inside and near Bani
Walid and Sirte," Georges Comninos, who heads the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Libya, said in a statement.
"Food reserves and medical supplies are reportedly running
short in both cities. We are receiving many appeals to help the
wounded and come to the aid of civilians generally".
NTC fighters and people who have fled Sirte have alleged
that pro-Gaddafi fighters were trying to prevent civilians from
getting out of the city, effectively using them as human
shields.
"Gaddafi's forces have surrounded the area, closed it off,
by shooting at people," said a man called Youssef, driving away
from Sirte with his wife. "There are a lot of people who want to
get out but can't."
Gaddafi's fugitive spokesman said on Monday that he was in
Sirte when it came under attack on Sunday but he refused to
comment on the toppled leader's whereabouts.
"I was yesterday in Sirte," Moussa Ibrahim told Reuters in a
satellite phone call. "The situation is quite bad."
Ibrahim said Gaddafi was in Libya and "very happy that he is
doing his part in this great saga of resistance".
He added that the humanitarian situation in Sirte was dire
because the hospital in the city had run out of medical supplies
and equipment, and there was a total power outage.
BORDER ATTACK
Gaddafi loyalists showed they were still a threat by
launching an attack on Sunday on the desert oasis town of
Ghadames, on the border with Algeria, NTC officials said.
It underlined the fragility of the NTC's grip even on parts
of the country nominally under its control. The town, about 600
km southwest of Tripoli, is near a border crossing that Gaddafi
loyalists have used to flee into Algeria. Its old town, an
intricate maze of mud walls, is a UNESCO world heritage site.
Military spokesman Ahmed Bani said the town would be under
the control of NTC fighters within days.
The NTC also said on Sunday that it had found a mass grave
containing bodies of over 1,000 people killed by Gaddafi's
security forces in a 1996 massacre of prison inmates in Tripoli.
The mass grave was the first physical evidence found so far
of the Abu Salim prison massacre, an event that was widely
spoken of in Libya but covered up for years, creating simmering
anger that ultimately helped bring about Gaddafi's downfall.
The uprising that toppled Gaddafi was ignited by protests
linked to the Abu Salim massacre. In February, families of
people killed there demonstrated in Benghazi to demand the
release of a lawyer who had been representing them. Against the
backdrop of the overthrow of authoritarian rulers in Egypt and
Tunisia, the protests gathered pace and won Western backing.
Despite taking the capital in August, the new rulers say
they cannot begin the process that would lead to elections until
Sirte and Bani Walid fall. Wrangling over ministerial portfolios
has prevented them from forming a caretaker government.
