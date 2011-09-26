(Adds Lockerbie and U.N. input)
By Alexander Dziadosz and Sherine El Madany
SIRTE, Sept 26 Libyan provisional government
forces backed by NATO warplanes raced through the eastern
outskirts of Sirte on Monday, closing in on Muammar Gaddafi
loyalists holed up in one of the last two bastions of the
deposed leader.
Thick, black smoke billowed into the air as National
Transitional Council (NTC) fighters battled loyalist troops at a
roundabout about 2 km (1.2 mile) from the centre of Gaddafi's
home town, Reuters journalists said.
The thud of large explosions could be heard as NATO aircraft
roared overhead. NTC fighters said the jets were striking the
positions of Gaddafi loyalists.
In a separate development, Libya's interim justice minister
said the Lockerbie case was closed, apparently rebuffing a UK
request for help which could lead to others, even Gaddafi, being
charged over the 1988 airliner bombing.
The advance in Sirte came two days after anti-Gaddafi
fighters west of the city drove to within a few hundred metres
of its centre before pulling back on Sunday to make way for NATO
strikes.
On the western edges of Sirte on Monday, NTC fighters and
Gaddafi loyalists traded heavy machine gun fire,
rocket-propelled grenades and artillery rounds.
Snipers loyal to Gaddafi could be seen on building rooftops.
NATO aircraft flew overhead.
NATO would not comment on its operations in Sirte on Monday.
It said its planes hit eight targets on Sunday, including
ammunition stores and rocket launchers.
Interim government forces have previously retreated from
Sirte and the other remaining Gaddafi stronghold, Bani Walid,
after poorly organised attacks met fierce resistance.
Sirte lies between Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi,
both now held by the NTC whose rebel fighters overran the
capital five weeks ago after six months of fighting.
Taking Sirte would be a huge boost for the NTC, which is
trying to establish credibility as a government able to unite
Libya's fractious tribes and regions, and a blow for Gaddafi,
widely believed to be in hiding somewhere in Libya.
Humanitarian organisations have raised the alarm over
conditions for civilians cut off in Sirte and in Bani Walid to
the south.
"God willing we can enter Sirte by tonight," NTC fighter,
Emad al-Amamy, told Reuters on the eastern edge of the city
earlier on Monday.
CIVILIANS TRAPPED
Scores of civilians in cars laden down with personal
belongings continued to stream out of the town to both the east
and west. NTC fighters checked them, looking for wanted figures
among those who were, and may still be, loyal to Gaddafi.
International aid groups are demanding access.
"We are very concerned about the people inside and near Bani
Walid and Sirte," Georges Comninos, who heads the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Libya, said in a statement.
"Food reserves and medical supplies are reportedly running
short in both cities. We are receiving many appeals to help the
wounded and come to the aid of civilians generally."
NTC fighters and people who have fled Sirte have alleged
that pro-Gaddafi fighters were trying to prevent civilians from
getting out of the city, effectively using them as human
shields.
"Gaddafi's forces have surrounded the area, closed it off,
by shooting at people," said a man called Youssef, driving away
from Sirte with his wife. "There are a lot of people who want to
get out but can't."
Gaddafi's fugitive spokesman said on Monday that he was in
Sirte when it came under attack on Sunday but he refused to
comment on the toppled leader's whereabouts.
"I was yesterday in Sirte," Moussa Ibrahim told Reuters in a
satellite phone call. "The situation is quite bad."
Ibrahim said Gaddafi was in Libya and "very happy that he is
doing his part in this great saga of resistance".
He added that the humanitarian situation in Sirte was dire
because the hospital in the city had run out of medical supplies
and equipment, and there was a total power outage.
BORDER ATTACK
Gaddafi loyalists showed they were still a threat by
launching an attack on Sunday on the desert oasis town of
Ghadames, on the border with Algeria, NTC officials said.
That underlined the fragility of the NTC's grip even on
parts of the country nominally under its control. The town,
about 600 km southwest of Tripoli, is near a border crossing
Gaddafi loyalists have used to flee into Algeria. Its old town,
a maze of mud walls, is a UNESCO world heritage site.
Libya's de facto Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril told a U.N.
Security Council meeting on Libya that Gaddafi could still
destabilise North Africa and that the NATO-led military alliance
should continue operations in his country as long as the toppled
leader's loyalists were killing civilians.
The "mission is far from accomplished," Jibril said. Asked
later by reporters when the Western alliance should end its
operations, Jibril said, "When there is no killing (of)
civilians in Libya." NATO agreed last week to extend its
air-and-sea campaign in Libya for up to 90 days.
The NTC also said on Monday its fighters had discovered a
mass grave at site near Sirte. Spokesman Jalal el-Gallal said
fighters had retrieved the corpses of four individuals who
appeared to have been killed recently.
When it became apparent that further bodies could be buried
there, they stopped digging and contacted the Red Cross for
assistance, he said.
Another mass grave containing bodies of more than 1,000
people killed by Gaddafi's security forces in a 1996 massacre of
prison inmates in Tripoli was found on Sunday.
The mass grave in Tripoli was the first physical evidence of
the Abu Salim prison massacre, an event that was widely spoken
of in Libya but covered up for years.
The uprising that toppled Gaddafi was ignited by protests
partly linked to the Abu Salim massacre.
Regarding the Lockerbie case, a spokeswoman for the Scottish
Crown Office said earlier it had asked the NTC to make available
any documentary evidence and witnesses because the attack
remained an open enquiry.
Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, a former Libyan agent, was
convicted of the bombing which killed 270 people. Scotland
released him on compassionate grounds in 2009.
His release and return to a hero's welcome in Libya
infuriated many in the United States, home to most of the
victims.
(Additional reporting by William MacLean and Joseph Logan in
Tripoli, Emad Omar in Benghazi, Patrick Worsnip at the United
Nations and John O'Donnell in Brussels; Writing by Barry Malone
and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Robert Woodward; Editing by Robert
Woodward)