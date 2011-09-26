* UN concerned for civilians trapped in Gaddafi's home town
* NATO strikes the city, NTC forces advance
By Alexander Dziadosz and Sherine El Madany
SIRTE, Libya, Sept 27 Libyan provisional
government forces have closed in on Muammar
Gaddafi loyalists holed up in Sirte, one of the last two
bastions of the deposed leader.
The advance on Monday from the east to about 2 km (1.2
miles) from the centre of Gaddafi's home town raised hopes
that the National Transitional Council (NTC) was one step closer
to claiming full control of the fractured country.
NATO aircraft launched air strikes against positions of
Gaddafi loyalists in Sirte, paving the way for the deep push by
the NTC fighters.
Thick black smoke billowed into the air as fighters battled
Gaddafi loyalists on Sunday at a roundabout 2 km from the centre
of the town. The thud of large explosions could be heard as NATO
aircraft roared overhead.
The advance could be short-lived, however. Interim
government forces have previously retreated from Sirte and the
other remaining Gaddafi stronghold, Bani Walid, after poorly
organised attacks met fierce resistance.
On the western edges of Sirte on Monday, NTC fighters and
Gaddafi loyalists traded heavy machine gun fire,
rocket-propelled grenades and artillery rounds. Snipers loyal to
Gaddafi could be seen on rooftops.
Sirte lies between Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi,
both now held by the NTC whose rebel fighters overran the
capital five weeks ago after six months of fighting.
Taking Sirte would be a huge boost for the NTC, which is
trying to establish credibility as a government able to unite
Libya's fractious tribes and regions, and a blow for Gaddafi,
widely believed to be in hiding somewhere in Libya.
Humanitarian organisations have raised the alarm over
conditions for civilians cut off in Sirte and in Bani Walid to
the south.
CIVILIANS TRAPPED
Scores of civilians in cars laden down with personal
belongings continued to stream out of the town to both the east
and west. International aid groups are demanding access.
"We are very concerned about the people inside and near Bani
Walid and Sirte," Georges Comninos, who heads the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Libya, said in a statement.
Food and medical supplies were running short, he said.
NTC fighters and people who have fled Sirte have alleged
that pro-Gaddafi fighters were trying to prevent civilians from
leaving, effectively using them as human shields.
"Gaddafi's forces have surrounded the area, closed it off,
by shooting at people," said a man called Youssef, driving away
from Sirte with his wife. "There are a lot of people who want to
get out but can't."
Gaddafi's fugitive spokesman Moussa Ibrahim said on Monday
the ousted leader was in Libya and "very happy that he is doing
his part in this great saga of resistance".
Ibrahim would not comment further on Gaddafi's whereabouts,
but said he himself had been in Sirte the previous day. "The
situation is quite bad."
Libya's de facto Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril told a U.N.
Security Council meeting on Libya that Gaddafi could still
destabilise North Africa and that the NATO-led military alliance
should continue operations in his country as long as the toppled
leader's loyalists were killing civilians.
The "mission is far from accomplished," Jibril said. NATO
agreed last week to extend its air-and-sea campaign in Libya for
up to 90 days.
(Additional reporting by William MacLean and Joseph Logan in
Tripoli, Emad Omar in Benghazi, Patrick Worsnip at the United
Nations and John O'Donnell in Brussels; Writing by Joseph Nasr;
Editing by Peter Graff)