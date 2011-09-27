* UN concerned for civilians trapped in Gaddafi's home town
* NATO warplanes strike the city
* Advance by anti-Gaddafi units stalled near city centre
By Alexander Dziadosz and Sherine El Madany
SIRTE, Libya, Sept 27 Snipers defending Muammar
Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte held off an advance on Tuesday by
interim government forces into the centre of the city, one of
the last bastions of supporters of the ousted Libyan leader.
Forces of Libya's new rulers, the National Transitional
Council (NTC), broke weeks of resistance from Gaddafi loyalists
to enter Sirte in recent days, but heavy gunfire has prevented
them from reaching the city centre.
Anti-Gaddafi units who approached the city from the east
were, for a second day, pinned down at a roundabout
approximately 2 km (1.5 miles) from the centre of Sirte.
"Gaddafi forces have placed a lot of snipers around the
roundabout and it is not easy for us to advance forward until we
get rid of the snipers," said Ahmed Saleh, an NTC fighter there.
Explosions of artillery rounds and exchanges of small arms
fire could be heard from the roundabout. NATO warplanes, which
have been pounding targets in Sirte to clear the way for NTC
forces to enter, were flying overhead.
Taking Sirte would be an important symbolic trophy for
Libya's new rulers, and would bring them closer to finally
gaining control of the whole country more than a month since
their fighters seized the capital Tripoli.
Gaddafi built lavishly, turning his birthplace -- once a
sleepy coastal town -- into an informal second capital. It was
in the marble halls of Sirte's Ouagadougou conference centre
that he hosted heads of state for summits designed to burnish
his image as "African king of kings."
Libya's new rulers are under pressure to bring the fighting
to an end. Humanitarian organisations have raised the alarm over
conditions for civilians in Sirte and in the second pro-Gaddafi
bastion, the desert outpost of Bani Walid southeast of Tripoli.
CIVILIANS TRAPPED
Scores of civilians in cars laden with personal
belongings streamed out of the town to both the east
and west on Monday.
"We are very concerned about the people inside and near Bani
Walid and Sirte," Georges Comninos, who heads the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Libya, said in a statement.
ICRC spokesman Steven Anderson said the agency was trying to
get access to people trapped in both towns and provide aid to
thousands of people who have fled.
People inside the two besieged Gaddafi bastions had appealed
by e-mail and phone for help, he said. "People are talking about
medical supplies and food running short."
NTC fighters and people who have fled Sirte have alleged
that pro-Gaddafi fighters were trying to prevent civilians from
leaving, effectively using them as human shields.
"Gaddafi's forces have surrounded the area, closed it off,
by shooting at people," said a man called Youssef, driving away
from Sirte with his wife. "There are a lot of people who want to
get out but can't."
Gaddafi's fugitive spokesman Moussa Ibrahim said on Monday
the ousted leader was in Libya and "very happy that he is doing
his part in this great saga of resistance".
Ibrahim would not comment further on Gaddafi's whereabouts,
but said he himself had been in Sirte the previous day. "The
situation is quite bad."
(Additional reporting by William MacLean and Joseph Logan in
Tripoli, Emad Omar in Benghazi and Patrick Worsnip at the United
Nations; Writing by Joseph Nasr and Christian Lowe; Editing by
Peter Graff)