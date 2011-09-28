(Adds NTC death toll, Lockerbie probe)
By Joseph Logan and Sherine El Madany
SIRTE, Sept 28 Libya's new rulers said on
Wednesday they believed fugitive former leader Muammar Gaddafi
was being shielded by nomadic tribesmen in the desert near the
Algerian border, while his followers fend off assaults on his
hometown.
Intense sniper and artillery fire from pro-Gaddafi fighters
has so far prevented National Transitional Council (NTC) forces
from taking Sirte despite more than two weeks of fighting and
two full-on assaults.
One of Gaddafi's last two bastions, it has withstood a
siege, NTC tank and rocket fire as well as NATO air strikes, and
the United Nations and international aid agencies are worried
about conditions for civilians trapped inside.
More than a month since NTC fighters captured the capital
Tripoli, Gaddafi remains defiantly on the run pledging to lead a
campaign of armed resistance against the new leaders.
Gaddafi himself may be holed up near the western town of
Ghadames, near the Algerian border, under the protection of
Tuareg tribesmen, a senior NTC military official said.
"There has been a fight between Tuareg tribesmen who are
loyal to Gaddafi and Arabs living there (in the south). We are
negotiating. The Gaddafi search is taking a different course,"
Hisham Buhagiar told Reuters, without elaborating.
Many Tuaregs, nomads who roam the desert spanning the
borders of Libya and its neighbours, have backed Gaddafi since
he supported their rebellions against the governments of Mali
and Niger in the 1970s and allowed them to settle in Libya.
Buhagiar said Gaddafi's most politically prominent son, Saif
al-Islam, was in the other final loyalist holdout, Bani Walid,
and that another son, Mutassem, was in Sirte.
STRUGGLE FOR SIRTE
Lack of coordination and division at the front-line have
been hampering NTC attempts to capture Sirte and Bani Walid.
Fighting continued on separate eastern and western fronts in
Sirte on Wednesday and commanders said they would try to join
the two fronts together and take the city's airport.
"There is progress toward the coastal road and the
airport.... The plan is for various brigades to invade from
other directions," NTC fighter Amran al-Oweiwi said.
Street-fighting was under way at a roundabout 2 km (1.5
miles) east of the town centre, where anti-Gaddafi fighters were
pinned down for a third day by sniper and artillery fire.
As NATO planes circled overhead, NTC forces moved five tanks
to the front but were immediately met with Grad rockets fired
from inside the town, missing the tanks by only yards.
A Reuters crew at the scene saw several NTC fighters flee
the front-line under heavy fire while others stood their ground.
"If I die, I'll die proud," one fighter shouted as he left a
group of hiding comrades and ran back to the front.
"At the buildings! At the buildings!" an NTC commander
ordered fighters manning the tanks, in an apparent attempt to
target snipers, as thick black smoke rose over the town.
On the western front, fighters leapt into pick-up trucks
mounted with machineguns and anti-aircraft guns and raced in the
direction of the airport.
Medical workers said 15 fighters were killed in Sirte on
Tuesday, the highest single-day death toll. Two more, including
a senior NTC field commander, were killed on Wednesday. More
than 100 fighters were wounded, many from sniper fire.
NTC fighters captured 60 African mercenaries in Sirte on
Wednesday. They said most had come from Chad and Mali to fight
with Gaddafi loyalists.
A commander leading the attack on Sirte said on Tuesday he
was in talks with elders inside the city about a truce, but the
head of an anti-Gaddafi unit on the east rejected negotiations.
In Tripoli, a senior NTC officer said his fighters, on
entering Sirte two days ago, had found and seized a
helicopter under camouflage that appeared to have been made
ready for a swift departure. He told Reuters he suspected the
helicopter was assigned for the use of a senior official of the
ousted Gaddafi government, possibly one of Gaddafi's sons.
GADDAFI CLAN STILL VOCAL
As the fighting continues, humanitarian organisations are
sounding the alarm about the possibility of civilian casualties
in the town. Gaddafi's spokesman has said NATO air strikes and
NTC shelling are killing civilians.
NATO and the NTC deny that. They say Gaddafi loyalists are
using civilians inside Sirte as human shields and have kidnapped
and executed those they believe to be NTC supporters.
"Our main worry is the people being displaced because of
the fighting," said Jafar Vishtawi, a delegate of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), near Sirte.
Civilians fleeing the town have said there is no power,
little water and that the local population is terrified.
Taking the last two Gaddafi strongholds and finding the
toppled leader would bring the NTC closer to establishing their
credibility as the country's new rulers.
A Syria-based television station that has been broadcasting
audio speeches by Gaddafi, reported on Tuesday that Gaddafi had
addressed his supporters and urged them to fight in a speech
broadcast on a local radio station in Bani Walid. The report by
Arrai television could not be independently verfied.
In a separate development, NTC justice minister Mohammed
al-Alagi said he was ready to work with Scottish authorities to
probe the possible involvement of others in the Lockerbie
bombing apart from the sole Libyan convicted for the attack.
His remark reversed a position he took only on Monday, when
he said that as far as Libya was concerned the case of the
bombing of the U.S.-bound airliner over the Scottish village of
Lockerbie with the loss of 270 lives was closed.
Scottish prosecutors had asked Libya's NTC to give them
access to papers or witnesses that could implicate more suspects
in the attack, possibly including Gaddafi himself.
(Additional reporting by William MacLean and Alexander Dziadosz
in Tripoli, Emad Omar in Benghazi, Samia Nakhoul in London,
Christian Lowe and Hamid Ould Ahmed in Algiers; Writing by Barry
Malone; Editing by Peter Graff and Louise Ireland)