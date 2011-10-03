* Red Cross convoy with medical supplies forced back from
Sirte
* Man convicted of Lockerbie bombing says his role
exaggerated
* Anti-Gaddafi forces capture district of Sirte
* Gaddafi's hometown is symbolic prize for Libya's new
rulers
By Rania El Gamal and Tim Gaynor
SIRTE, Libya, Oct 3 - A Red Cross convoy carrying aid to
relieve a humanitarian crisis in Libya's besieged city of Sirte
had to turn back on Monday because Libyan interim government
forces unleashed a barrage of fire.
Government forces on the other side of the city, Muammar
Gaddafi's home town, broke weeks of deadlock by pushing into a
district of Sirte where their commanders had said they believed
one of Gaddafi's sons, Mo'atassem, was hiding.
In Tripoli, the man convicted of the 1988 bombing of a
U.S.-bound airline over the Scottish town of Lockerbie told
Reuters in an interview his role had been exaggerated and that
the truth behind the bombing would emerge soon.
Aid agencies say they are concerned about the welfare of
civilians inside Sirte, one of the last pro-Gaddafi bastions
left in the country, who are trapped by the fighting and running
out of food, water, fuel and medical supplies.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) took
some supplies into Sirte last week, and it tried again on
Monday, assembling a convoy of two trucks carrying aid, and
accompanied by two four-wheel drive vehicles.
The convoy set off from a bridge a few kilometres west of
Sirte but came to a halt after only about 100 metres because
interim government forces started firing into the city.
They fired a heavy barrage of mortar bombs, artillery,
rocket-propelled grenades and anti-aircraft weapons just as the
convoy was starting to move. The ICRC convoy turned around and
headed back west, away from Sirte.
An anti-Gaddafi commander at the scene, Ismail Al-Sosi, told
Reuters: "The rebels secured the way for the International Red
Cross to go but as soon as they entered the city they returned
because of the (pro-Gaddafi) militias firing. We did not start
the firing. The militias started the firing."
However, a Reuters team who witnessed the incident, said
they saw no incoming fire from the Gaddafi loyalists inside
Sirte.
Speaking just before the aborted attempt to get supplies
into the city, an ICRC official said the humanitarian situation
there was dire.
"We're trying to provide medical assistance and oxygen to
the hospital in Sirte," said Hishem Khadrawy. "We are really
concerned about the medical situation because of the conflict."
GOVERNMENT ADVANCE
Government forces who had for weeks been pinned down by
artillery and rocket fire on the eastern edge of Sirte were able
to advance several kilometres into the city, capturing the
southern district of Bouhadi.
Commanders with the interim government, the National
Transitional Council (NTC), had earlier said they believed one
of Gaddafi's sons was in the district.
"The army has fled," said NTC fighter Hussein al-Mazeq.
A Reuters reporter at a traffic circle in the centre of
Bouhadi said the NTC forces appeared to be in control, though
they said there were isolated pockets where loyalists fighters
were still holed up.
Government fighters loaded their pick-up trucks with items
taken from houses in the district, including carpets and chairs.
On the way in to Bouhadi, the streets were deserted apart
from some burned-out cars and tank shell casings. Billboards
which had shown images of Muammar Gaddafi were torn down.
A group of NTC fighters headed out of the city on foot
carrying a haul of rocket-propelled grenades, Kalashnikov
rifles, boxes of ammunition and pairs of new army boots. They
said they found them in the homes of Gaddafi supporters.
"We took them from Muammar, Allahu Akbar! (God is
Greatest)," one of the fighters shouted.
LOCKERBIE BOMBING
Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was convicted in a Scottish court
over the Lockerbie bombing. He was released two years ago on the
grounds that he was suffering from terminal cancer.
Looking frail and his breathing laboured, he spoke from a
bed at his home in Tripoli, with medical monitors pinging in the
background.
"The facts (about the Lockerbie bombing) will become clear
one day and hopefully in the near future. In a few months from
now, you will see new facts that will be announced," he told
Reuters Television.
"The West exaggerated my name. Please leave me alone. I only
have a few more days, weeks or months."
Al-Megrahi, who had served as an intelligence agent during
Gaddafi's rule, denied any role in the human rights abuses
committed by the deposed Libyan leader.
"All my work was administrative. I never harmed Libyans," he
said." I didn't harm anyone. I've never harmed anyone in my
life."
Libyans ended Gaddafi's 42-year rule in August when rebel
fighters stormed the capital. Gaddafi and several of his sons
are still at large and his supporters hold Sirte and the town of
Bani Walid, south of Tripoli.
Gaddafi's supporters are too weak to regain power, but their
resistance is frustrating the new rulers' efforts to start
building the post-Gaddafi Libya.
SIRTE HOSPITAL
At the western outskirts of the city, civilians who were
able to get out of Sirte spoke of many other people unable to
leave and facing deteriorating conditions.
Boshnab Khalifa drove out of the city with his family. A
woman in the back seat of his car clutched a Koran.
"We were in our apartment and then the wall was blown in by
a rocket," he said. "The situation is very bad. Our family and
our friends are trapped inside. They cannot get out. There are
many families trapped inside, some have no gas for their cars,
other (cars) have been damaged or destroyed.
A city of about 75,000 people, Sirte holds symbolic
importance. Gaddafi, known for his self-aggrandising gestures,
transformed his birthplace from a sleepy fishing town into
Libya's second capital.
At his instigation, parliament often sat in Sirte and he
hosted international summits at the Ouagadougou Hall, a
marble-clad conference centre he had built on a desert plot in
the south of the city.
Concerns about the humanitarian crisis have focussed on the
city's Ibn Sina hospital. Medical workers who fled Sirte say
patients were dying on the operating table because there was no
oxygen and no fuel for the hospital's generators.
Medical staff outside Sirte who had treated wounded
civilians fleeing the fighting on Monday said they had been told
the corridors were full of patients and that treatment was being
given only to pro-Gaddafi fighters or members of Gaddafi's
tribe.
"There is a section for civilians and a section for the
(pro-Gaddafi) brigades. They are only treating the brigades and
leaving the normal people," one member of an ambulance crew told
Reuters. That account was repeated by a doctor at a field
hospital near the city.
With Libya's rulers focussing on the battles for Sirte and
Bani Walid, a power vacuum has emerged.
The interim government is nominally in charge, but real
power on the ground is exercised by armed anti-Gaddafi militias
who are jockeying for influence in the new Libya.
The chairman of the NTC, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, announced a
minor reshuffle of his team, but kept the crucial portfolios of
oil and foreign affairs unchanged.
