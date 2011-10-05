* Half of Sirte under government control, local commander
says
* Gaddafi birthplace will be captured "within two days"
* Residents angry at bombardment by anti-Gaddafi forces
* Red Cross trying to get new aid convoy into the city
By Rania El Gamal and Tim Gaynor
SIRTE, Libya, Oct 5 Libyan government forces
fought their way, street by street, into the centre of Muammar
Gaddafi's birthplace, Sirte, on Wednesday after their commanders
said the battle for the city was entering its final hours.
Taking Sirte would be of huge importance to Libya's new
rulers: dispensing with the biggest pocket of pro-Gaddafi
resistance and allowing the interim government to switch its
focus to preparing democratic elections.
The battle for the city has come at a high cost for
civilians. They have been trapped by the fighting with dwindling
supplies of food and water and no proper medical facilities to
treat the wounded.
On Wednesday, heavy artillery and rocket fire from Gaddafi
loyalists that had been keeping fighters with the National
Transitional Council (NTC) pinned down on the outskirts of the
city subsided, allowing NTC forces to move in.
"More than half the city is under the control of the
(anti-Gaddafi) rebels," said Adel Al-Hasi, a local NTC
commander. "In two days, God willing, Sirte will be free."
Medical workers at a field hospital outside Sirte said three
NTC fighters were killed and 20 others were wounded on
Wednesday.
A Reuters reporter near the centre of Sirte said she could
hear the occasional thump of mortars landing near NTC positions,
but that pro-Gaddafi forces had now resorted to using small arms
as they switched to close-quarter fighting.
The NTC advance took them towards Sirte's government
quarter, a grid of expensively built hotels, villas and
conference centres where Gaddafi used to host foreign leaders.
One group of anti-Gaddafi fighters positioned themselves in
a luxury hotel on the Mediterranean coast, using it as cover to
fire on loyalists in a nearby residential area.
Built for Gaddafi and his guests, according to rebels posted
there, the brand new hotel had jacuzzis, flat-screen televisions
and mahogany furniture in the rooms.
The building though was now riddled with holes from bullets
and rocket-propelled grenades. Smashed glass lay on the floor
and there were bloodstains on the stairs.
"God willing, we will be entering on Friday," said Mohammed
Ramadan Abul-Kassem, another NTC commander. "You will watch us
enter the city of Sirte and we will liberate it from those who
are endangering our future state."
International aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian
catastrophe unfolding inside Sirte.
They say people are dying from wounds in the hospital
because they cannot be treated properly, while residents are
falling ill from malnutrition and drinking tainted water.
Robert Lanknau, an aid worker with the International Medical
Corps, said he was working at a field hospital near Sirte that
was treating up to 100 civilians a day who had fled the
bombardment.
MASS GRAVE
In Tripoli, a military unit allied to the NTC said it had
discovered a mass grave containing the bodies of more than 200
people who died in the chaos of the assault that ousted Gaddafi.
More than a dozen sites have been identified as mass graves
since the fall of Gaddafi regime in August.
In Sirte, some people have directed their anger at NATO,
saying the alliance's aircraft were striking residential areas.
A NATO spokesman said its aircraft had not carried out
strikes on Sirte since the weekend and were sticking to their
mandate to protect civilians.
"The situation is very difficult and potentially
confusing for the civilian people in Sirte at the moment," the
spokesman, Roland Lavoie, said in a statement.
"NATO aircraft overhead, while not striking during the close
fighting in the city, are continuously conducting surveillance
and reconnaissance missions to monitor the situation," said
Lavoie.
On the Western edge of Sirte, a delegation from the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was waiting for
a break in the fighting, and agreement from the two sides, to
send in two trucks with supplies.
"We are concerned about the civilian population. Our
priority concern is care of the wounded and sick. We want to
make sure they have proper care," said ICRC official Hishem
Khadrawy.
ANGRY RESIDENTS
On a ridge near the spot where the Red Cross convoy was
waiting, two NTC tanks were lined up and firing shells into the
city, sending up clouds of dust, shaking nearby trees and, in
the distance, columns of smoke rose from where they hit.
There was no evidence of the Gaddafi loyalists responding
with their own heavy weapons. That may be the result of days of
bombardment of loyalist positions by NTC artillery batteries,
and earlier strikes by NATO aircraft.
There was no sign either of civilian vehicles leaving, in
contrast to previous days when hundreds of families have driven
out of the city to seek refuge elsewhere.
The NTC, anxious not to be seen using the same violent
tactics that Gaddafi employed against rebel strongholds earlier
in the conflict, says it delayed its final push into Sirte until
all the civilians who wanted to leave were out.
But residents of the city voiced anger and resentment at the
anti-Gaddafi forces, saying they have shelled indiscriminately.
"Let them look for Muammar, but do not kill 50,000 people to
change the regime," said a resident who gave his name as
al-Fatouri. "It is not worth it that thousands die in Sirte for
Muammar. This is what saddens us."
Many people in Sirte are members of Gaddafi's tribe and
still support him, testing the commitment by Libya's new rulers
to seek reconciliation with all sections of Libyan society,
including those that backed Gaddafi.
Another resident, who did not give his name, demanded:
"What did America and NATO bring to us? Did they bring apricots?
No, they brought us the shelling and the strikes. They
terrorised our kids."
