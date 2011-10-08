(Updates with new details on fighting)
* About 100 NTC military vehicles storm into city of Sirte
* Pro-Gaddafi snipers force attackers to seek cover
* Fleeing residents say civilians being killed in crossfire
By Rania El Gamal and Tim Gaynor
SIRTE, Libya, Oct 8 Transitional Libyan
government forces swept into Sirte on Saturday in one of the
biggest assaults yet on Muammar Gaddafi's hometown, but had to
seek cover when they drew fire from his die-hard loyalists.
Fighters with the National Transitional Council (NTC)
shouted "Allahu Akbar!" or "God is greatest!" as their force of
about 100 pick-up trucks mounted with heavy weapons pushed into
a residential district on the southern side of Sirte.
They were forced to scramble for refuge under heavy fire
from pro-Gaddafi fighters holed up in an apartment complex, a
Reuters reporter on the scene reported. Two NTC fighters were
killed and three wounded in the exchanges.
"There is a very vicious battle now in Sirte," NTC chairman
Mustafa Abdel Jalil told reporters in the capital Tripoli, where
he was meeting defence ministers from Britain and Italy.
"Today our fighters are dealing with the snipers that are
taking positions and hiding in the city of Sirte."
Taking Sirte would bring Libya's new rulers closer to their
goal of establishing control of the entire country almost two
months after they seized the capital Tripoli, but they are also
under pressure to spare the civilians trapped inside.
The NTC forces have thrust Gaddafi loyalists back from
defensive positions well outside Sirte, and are now contesting
control of the centre of the Mediterranean coastal city in
often-chaotic, street-by-street battles.
A prolonged struggle to capture the few remaining bastions
of pro-Gaddafi loyalists has sidetracked NTC efforts to set up
effective government over the sprawling North African country
and rebuild oil production vital to its economy.
"RANDOM FIRING"
Thousands of civilians have fled Sirte as fighting has
intensified, describing increasingly desperate conditions for
those still inside the seafront city.
There is no electricity while drinking water and food are
running out, and people have spoken of the stench of rotting
corpses at the city's hospital.
More residents were leaving Sirte on Saturday. "We could not
understand who was firing," said Milad Abdul Rahim, who was
heading out of Sirte. "It is just random."
Hassan Massoud drove out of the city in a pick-up truck with
his family in the cab and luggage teetering on the back. He said
he had decided to leave after his neighbour's house was hit.
"It was single-storey. It collapsed on them. It killed a man
and a girl," he said.
Along with the interior desert town of Bani Walid, Sirte is
one of the last redoubts of Gaddafi loyalists in the country he
ruled alone for 42 years.
It holds symbolic importance because Gaddafi turned it from
a fishing village into a second capital. He built opulent
villas, hotels and conference halls to house the international
summits he liked to stage there.
NTC officials say they believed Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim, who
used to be the national security adviser, was hiding somewhere
in Sirte. "(The loyalists) are defending fiercely," said
Abdullah Aaly, an NTC field commander. "It looks like they are
protecting someone important."
But taking Sirte carries risks for Libya's new rulers. A
drawn-out battle with many civilian casualties will breed
hostility that will make it very difficult for the NTC to unite
the country once the fighting is over.
After their push into the south of Sirte, some of the NTC
pick-ups took up position on a raised piece of ground about 1.5
km (1 mile) from the marble-clad Ouagadougou conference hall,
where Gaddafi once hosted Arab and African heads of state.
From the hill, they fired salvoes of rockets at buildings
down below, sending smoke curling into the sky. Gaddafi
loyalists responded with mortars and bullets which whistled past
the parked pick-up trucks.
HUNTING SNIPERS
For the anti-Gaddafi fighters down in Sirte's neat grid of
streets, their offensive has turned into a deadly game of
cat-and-mouse with snipers.
They said pro-Gaddafi forces had stationed snipers in the
Ouagadougou hall, the university and hospital.
More snipers were in residential buildings in the
northeastern corner of Sirte. Faraj Leshersh, an NTC fighter in
that sector, said the snipers were expert at operating unseen.
He said they used trenches between buildings which allowed
them to move location without showing themselves. At other
times, he said, they burned tyres so the smoke would conceal
their movements.
A sandstorm on Saturday gave them cover to regain a little
of the ground in the northeast of the city that they had earlier
lost to the NTC forces.
"They (pro-Gaddafi forces) took advantage of the dust and
they advanced a little. There is 500 metres (yards) between us
and them," Leshersh said from a luxury hotel now being used as a
base to attack the city.
Another anti-Gaddafi fighter said that instead of sending in
men on foot to locate the snipers, the NTC forces were now
identifying their firing positions from a distance and blasting
the buildings where they were hiding with heavy weapons.
"What made us tired is the snipers," said the fighter,
Abdelsalam al-Rishy. "We're now using RPGs (rocket-propelled
grenades) to deal with the snipers."
At a field dressing station just west of Sirte, doctors were
treating wounded NTC fighters.
One of the casualties, Mohammed Gallous, was bleeding from a
head wound sustained when a mortar landed near him. He was
asking people nearby if his ear was still attached to his head.
When doctors tried to insert a needle in his arm so they
could set up a drip, he shouted: "No needles. Hit me with an
RPG, I don't care. But no needles."
Officials with the new government who have been given the
task of tracking down Muammar Gaddafi say he is probably being
sheltered by nomadic Tuareg tribesman far to the south, in the
Sahara desert.
