* Roadblocks and searches after gunbattle in Tripoli
* Pocket of pro-Gaddafi resistance still holding out in
Sirte
By Barry Malone
TRIPOLI, Oct 15 Libya's new government increased
security in Tripoli on Saturday with extra roadblocks and
house-to-house searches after fighting in the capital with
supporters of Muammar Gaddafi raised fears of another
insurgency.
At most a few dozen pro-Gaddafi fighters appeared on Friday
in only a few neighbourhoods of the Libyan capital that are
known to be sympathetic to the deposed ruler.
But it was still the first sign of armed resistance to the
National Transitional Council in Tripoli since its forces seized
the city in August and ended Gaddafi's 42 years of one-man rule.
Government forces set up more roadblocks across the city,
but especially in and around Abu Salim, an area of run-down
apartment blocks where the clashes took place.
Pick-up trucks with heavy weapons were stationed inside the
district, firing occasional volleys over the houses to make
their presence felt. NTC foot soldiers searched the buildings,
but there were no further clashes on Saturday.
"During the war Gaddafi hid guns among the people here,"
said Ziyad, an NTC fighter. He said he and his comrades had
found five AK-47 assault rifles hidden in a water tower on the
top of one of the buildings and another two in the basement.
Residents said fighting broke out when a group of up to 50
armed men had appeared in Abu Salim, a repository of pro-Gaddafi
sentiment, on Friday and at least one other nearby neighbourhood
and chanted pro-Gaddafi slogans.
Hundreds of NTC fighters in pick-up trucks shouting "Allahu
Akbar" (God is greatest) raced into Abu Salim and the two sides
exchanged rifle and heavy machinegun fire.
Two Gaddafi supporters and one NTC fighter were killed in
the violence, NTC official Abdel Razak al Oraidi told a news
conference in the capital.
TRAPPED
Since he went into hiding after rebel forces captured
Tripoli on Aug. 23, Gaddafi has released a number of audio
recordings calling on loyalists to fight back.
But the former strongman has not been seen and is thought to
be hiding somewhere in the vast Libyan desert.
His supporters, however, are still holding out in his
hometown Sirte, on the Mediterranean coast in the centre of the
country, and in Bani Walid, a small town southeast of Tripoli.
Government forces kept up their bombardment of a small area
in the centre of Sirte on Saturday with Grad multiple rocket
launchers, as well as tanks and anti-aircraft guns, but there
was little sign of a major push under way from the infantry.
NTC militia have besieged Sirte for weeks, only slowly
tightening their grip to the point where now Gaddafi die-hards
are surrounded in an area of about two sq km (a sq mile). Green
flags, the banner of Gaddafi's rule, still fly over the area.
The often chaotic struggle has cost scores of lives and left
thousands homeless.
The failure to seize the final Gaddafi bastions swiftly has
also held up attempts by Libya's new leaders to try to build a
democratic government, a process they say will begin only after
Sirte is captured.
"It is taking so long because the area is crowded with
buildings and there is a large number of them; between 400 to
500 Gaddafi men," said Hussein Alteir, a brigade commander in
Sirte.
The main NTC field hospital said it had received one dead
and 11 wounded from the fighting on Saturday.
NTC officers say Gaddafi loyalists fear reprisals if they
surrender -- some captured fighters have been abused.
A Medecins Sans Frontieres doctor at Sirte's Ibn Sina
hospital estimated there were still some 10,000 people marooned
by the fighting in the city of 75,000 residents. Many of those
trapped are women and children and some are sick or injured.
Yahia Alivi, a spokesman for the International Committee of
the Red Cross at the same hospital, said: "Behind the front
line, we have no news of the medical situation, but given the
degree of fighting and shelling, if there are civilians there,
the situation would be very very dire."
The ICRC is evacuating 40 wounded from the hospital, which
for a time was on the front line of the fighting in Sirte. Many
of its facilities are damaged by the fighting. At the back of
the hospital six corpses were left on gurneys outside.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal and Tim Gaynor in
Sirte, Brian Rohan in Benghazi; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)