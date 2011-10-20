(Adds Jibril comments on Gaddafi death, edits)
* Gaddafi killed as last bastion in hometown overrun
* Libyan PM says Gaddafi shot after taken into custody
* Formal "liberation" expected to be declared Saturday
* New leaders, Western backers hail dawn of new Libya
* Challenge now to impose order on array of armed groups
By Rania El Gamal and Tim Gaynor
SIRTE, Libya, Oct 20 Muammar Gaddafi was killed
by Libyan fighters he once scorned as "rats", cornered, beaten
and then shot in the head after his chaotic capture by fighters
who overran his last redoubt on Thursday in his hometown of
Sirte.
Two months after Western-backed rebels ended 42 years of
eccentric, often bloody, one-man rule by capturing the capital
Tripoli, his death and the fall of the final bastion ended a
nervous hiatus for the new interim government, which is now set
to declare formal "liberation" with a timetable for elections.
U.S. President Barack Obama, in a veiled dig at the Syrian
and other leaders resisting the democrats of the Arab Spring,
declared "the rule of an iron fist inevitably comes to an end".
But confusion over Gaddafi's death was a reminder of the
challenge for Libyans to now summon order out of the armed chaos
that is the legacy of eight months of grinding conflict.
The killing or capture of senior aides, including possibly
two sons, as an armoured convoy braved NATO air strikes in a
desperate bid to break out of Sirte, may ease fears of diehards
regrouping elsewhere - though cellphone video, apparently of
Gaddafi alive and being beaten, may inflame his sympathisers.
Libyan Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril, reading what he said
was a post-mortem report, said Gaddafi was hauled unresisting
from a "sewage pipe". He was then shot in the arm - it was not
clear by whom - and then put in a truck which was "caught in
crossfire" as it ferried the 69-year-old to hospital.
"He was hit by a bullet in the head," Jibril said, adding it
was unclear which side had fired the fatal shot.
The body, bloodied, half naked, Gaddafi's trademark long
curls hanging limp around a rarely seen bald spot, was
delivered, a prize of war, to Misrata, the city west of Sirte
whose siege and months of suffering at the hands of Gaddafi's
artillery and sniper made it a symbol of the rebel cause.
A quick, secret burial was planned, officials said.
"It's time to start a new Libya, a united Libya," Jibril
declared. "One people, one future." A formal announcement of
liberation, which will set the clock ticking on a timeline to
elections, would be made on Saturday, Libyan officials said.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who spearheaded a
Franco-British move in NATO to back the revolt against Gaddafi
hailed a turn of events that few had expected so soon, since
there had been little evidence that Gaddafi himself was in
Sirte.
But he also alluded to fears that, without the glue of
hatred for Gaddafi, the new Libya could descend, like Saddam
Hussein's Iraq, into bloody factionalism: "The liberation of
Sirte must signal ... the start of a process ... to establish a
democratic system in which all groups in the country have their
place and where fundamental freedoms are guaranteed," he said.
NATO, keen to portray the victory as that of the Libyans
themselves, said it would wind down its military mission.
SHOT IN HEAD
The circumstances of the death of Gaddafi, who had vowed to
go down fighting, remained obscure. Jerky video showed a man
with Gaddafi's distinctive long, curly hair, bloodied and
staggering under blows from armed men, apparently NTC fighters.
The brief footage showed him being hauled by his hair from
the hood of a truck. To the shouts of someone saying "Keep him
alive", he disappears from view and gunshots are heard.
"While he was being taken away, they beat him and then they
killed him," a senior source in the NTC told Reuters before
Jibril spoke of crossfire. "He might have been resisting."
Officials said Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim, also seen bleeding
but alive in a video, had also died. Another son, heir-apparent
Saif al-Islam, was variously reported to be surrounded, captured
or killed as conflicting accounts of the day's events crackled
around networks of NTC fighters rejoicing in Sirte.
In Benghazi, where in February Gaddafi disdainfully said he
would hunt down the "rats" who had emulated their Tunisian and
Egyptian neighbours by rising up against an unloved autocrat,
thousands took to the streets, loosing off weapons and dancing
under the old tricolour flag revived by Gaddafi's opponents.
Mansour el Ferjani, 49, a Benghazi bank clerk and father of
five posed his 9-year-old son for a photograph holding a
Kalashnikov rifle: "Don't think I will give this gun to my son,"
he said. "Now that the war is over we must give up our weapons
and the children must go to school.
"But Gaddafi was a terrible dictator and this was the only
way to get rid of him. We want everything people have in free
countries - want people to live in peace as you do across the
Mediterranean where life doesn't require the machinegun."
In Sirte, a one-time fishing village that Gaddafi's
grandiose schemes styled a new "capital of Africa" for the "king
of kings", fighters whooped with delight and brandished a golden
pistol they said they had taken from Gaddafi.
Accounts were hazy of his final hours, as befitted a man who
retained an aura of mystery in the desert down the decades as he
first tormented "colonial" Western powers by sponsoring militant
bomb-makers from the IRA to the PLO and then embraced the likes
of Tony Blair and Silvio Berlusconi in return for investment in
Libya's extensive oil and gas fields.
There was no shortage of fighters willing to claim they saw
Gaddafi, who long vowed to die in battle, cringeing below
ground, like Saddam eight years ago, and pleading for his life.
FINAL HOURS
One description, pieced together from various sources,
suggests Gaddafi tried to break out of his final redoubt at dawn
in a convoy of vehicles after weeks of dogged resistance.
However, he was stopped by a French air strike and captured,
possibly some hours later, after gun battles with NTC fighters
who found him hiding in a drainage culvert.
NATO said its warplanes fired on a convoy near Sirte about
8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT), striking two military vehicles in the
group, but could not confirm that Gaddafi had been a passenger.
France later said its jets had halted the convoy, which was
comprised of some 80 vehicles.
Libyan television carried video of two drainage pipes, about
a metre across, where it said fighters had cornered a man who
long inspired both fear and admiration around the world.
After February's uprising in the long discontented east of
the country around Benghazi -- inspired by the Arab Spring
movements that overthrew the leaders of neighbouring Tunisia and
Egypt -- the revolt against Gaddafi ground slowly across the
country before a dramatic turn saw Tripoli fall in August.
LIBERATION
An announcement of "liberation" -- the signal for the start
of a transition to elections -- was expected on Saturday.
Libya's newn rulers face the challenge of turning oil wealth
once monopolised by Gaddafi and his clan into a democracy that
can heal an array of tribal and ethnic divisions he exploited.
The eight weeks since the fall of Tripoli have tested the
nerves of the motley alliance of anti-Gaddafi forces and their
Western and Arab backers, who had begun to question the ability
of the NTC forces to root out diehard Gaddafi loyalists in Sirte
and a couple of other towns.
Gaddafi, wanted by the International Criminal Court on
charges of ordering the killing of civilians, was toppled by
rebel forces on Aug. 23, a week short of the 42nd anniversary of
the military coup which brought him to power in 1969.
By averting a possible dispute in Libya and