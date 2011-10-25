* NATO ambassadors to decide on ending mission
* Treatment of Gaddafi loyalists a test for NTC
* Fugitive Saif al-Islam said to be near border crossing
By Barry Malone
TRIPOLI, Oct 26 NATO is to formally decide on
Wednesday whether to end its mission over Libya now that Muammar
Gaddafi is dead and buried and the country's new leaders have
declared the nation "liberated".
The likely decision to end the alliance's patrols over the
skies of Libya at the end of the month marks another milestone
in what the National Transitional Council (NTC) has pledged will
be a road towards democracy and free and fair elections in 2013.
But the deaths of Gaddafi and his son Mo'tassim after both
were captured wounded but alive on Thursday and the grisly
public display of their decomposing bodies in a Misrata meat
locker have made the NTC's Western backers uneasy about Libya's
prospects for stable government and respect for the rule of law.
Gaddafi and Mo'tassim were buried in a secret desert
location on Tuesday to prevent their graves becoming a shrine
for any remaining followers in the oil-rich North African state.
Under pressure from Western allies, the NTC promised on
Monday to investigate how Gaddafi and his son were killed.
Mobile phone footage shows both alive after their capture. The
former leader was seen being mocked, beaten and abused before he
died, in what NTC officials say was crossfire.
The treatment of others who supported Gaddafi and fought
alongside him was now an issue, said U.S. Assistant Secretary of
State for Near Eastern Affairs Jeffrey Feltman.
"This is a test. The NTC has repeatedly said that they will
distinguish themselves from the Gaddafi regime in terms of the
respect of human rights and the rule of law," he told a news
conference in Morocco.
"Now is the time for them to begin actions that will help
them reinforce these words."
RIVALRIES
Emerging from 42 years of often brutal one-man rule, many
Libyans are savouring the end of eight months of bitter civil
war won with NATO's backing and are unconcerned about how
Gaddafi met his end and how his body was treated afterwards.
"Throw him in a hole, in the sea, in garbage. No matter. He
is lower than a donkey or a dog and only foreigners say they
care about how we killed him. And they are lying," said engineer
Ali Azzarog, 47.
Hatred of Gaddafi unified his disparate opponents, who will
likely now tussle for power during a planned transition to
democracy in a nation riven with regional and tribal rivalries.
With economic problems at home, NATO countries are expected
to endorse an end to their U.N.-mandated mission in Libya when
their ambassadors meet in Brussels on Wednesday after a
preliminary decision last week to end it on Oct. 31.
"We said that we would consult closely with the United
Nations and the NTC and that process of consultations is
ongoing," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.
Libyan interim Oil and Finance Minister Ali Tarhouni said he
wanted NATO to maintain its mission for another month, but hoped
for a swift end to United Nations sanctions to free up funds for
the interim government to pay salaries and help reconstruction.
SAIF ON THE RUN
NATO spokeswoman Lungescu declined to say whether NATO might
extend the mission.
"I don't know whether there is a formal request. All these
things remain to be sorted out. But in the end this is a
political decision," she said.
NATO's Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political
Affairs and Security Policy, James Appathurai, said he expected
the alliance to confirm its decision to end the mission.
"I don't expect that there will be a change to that
decision, because it is quite clear that the pro-Gaddafi
elements no longer have the command and control or other
capabilities to pose an organised threat to civilians. That is
now finished, and as a result our operation will end," he said.
Western military powers have already begun winding down the
Libyan mission, and diplomats have said the majority of NATO
equipment, including fighter jets, has already been withdrawn.
A NATO statement on Tuesday said operations in the interim
would involve intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance
missions, although NATO would retain the capability to conduct
air strikes if they were needed.
The one remaining element from the old order is Gaddafi's
sons, the enigmatic Saif al-Islam, who remains on the run. Once
viewed as a moderate reformer, he vowed to help his father crush
his enemies once the revolt began.
An NTC official said Saif al-Islam was in the southern
desert near Niger and Algeria and was set to flee Libya using a
false passport.
(Reporting by Taha Zargoun in Sirte, Barry Malone and Jessica
Donati in Tripoli, Rania El Gamal and Tim Gaynor in Misrata,
Christian Lowe, Jon Hemming and Andrew Hammond in Tunis, Hamid
Ould Ahmed in Algiers, Samia Nakhoul in Dubai, Abdoulaye
Massalaatchi in Niamey, Matt Falloon in London, Souhail Karam in
Rabat; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by David Stamp and Ralph
Gowling)