* Saif al-Islam Gaddafi said to want to surrender to ICC
* NTC believes he is in southern Libyan desert area
* ICC says it has received no word of surrender talks
By Barry Malone and Maria Golovnina
TRIPOLI, Oct 27 Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, who once
vowed to die fighting on Libyan soil, now wants to face
international justice instead and avoid any chance of meeting
the same grisly end as his father, Libyan officials said.
An official of the ruling National Transitional Council
(NTC) said on Wednesday that Saif al-Islam, the only one of
Muammar Gaddafi's eight children still on the run, had proposed
surrendering to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which
has indicted him for war crimes.
Surrender by 39-year-old Saif al-Islam would close another
chapter in the four-decade history of Gaddafi family rule, as
the United Nations discusses an end to its Libyan mandate that
allowed NATO to bomb the country and help rebels to take power.
He was widely seen as Muammar Gaddafi's favoured son and his
heir apparent.
Saif al-Islam wanted to surrender to the Dutch-based ICC
with his relative, former intelligence chief Abdullah
al-Senussi, said Abdel Majid Mlegta, an official of the NTC
which overran the last Muammar Gaddafi stronghold of Sirte a
week ago.
"They are proposing a way to hand themselves over to The
Hague," said Mlegta.
The ICC indicted Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam and Senussi
for their roles in using force to try to put down the uprising
which began in February.
An ICC spokesman said it had no confirmation of any talks
about Saif al-Islam's surrender.
ANOTHER U-TURN
NTC officials have said Saif al-Islam is hiding in Libya's
southern desert after failing to find a safe haven in a
neighbouring country like Algeria or Niger, which have offered
refuge to the other four Gaddafi children who survived the
eight-month civil war.
Any surrender would mark a U-turn by Saif al-Islam, an
internationally well-connected philanthropist and liberal
reformer who turned abruptly into a soldier ready to die rather
than capitulate when rebels rose up against his father.
"We fight here in Libya; we die here in Libya," he told
Reuters Television in an interview earlier this year.
He now appears to prefer the prospect of a Dutch prison cell
rather than risk falling into the hands of NTC forces.
NTC fighters seized Muammar Gaddafi last week after they
overran his hometown of Sirte. Within hours he was dead,
although it remains unclear who killed him, and his rotting
corpse was put on public display for four days before being
buried in a secret desert grave on Tuesday.
At the United Nations, envoys said the Security Council
planned to end U.N. authorisation this week for a no-fly zone
and NATO intervention in Libya despite calls from the NTC for it
to wait.
The Security Council made the authorisation in March to
protect Libyans from the forces that Muammar Gaddafi had
deployed to suppress pro-democracy uprisings across the country.
Libya's people were "looking forward to terminating the
no-fly zone over Libya as well as terminating the mandate
accorded by Security Council resolution 1973 to protect
civilians as soon as possible", Libyan Deputy U.N. Ambassador
Ibrahim Dabbashi told the 15-nation council on Wednesday.
"In accordance with the initial assessments, the date of
October 31 is a logical date to terminate this mandate," he
said.
But he said the NTC had not yet made an official decision on
whether to request termination of the U.N. mandate, which
authorised members of NATO and other U.N. member states to take
"all necessary measures" to protect Libyan civilians.
NATO bombing prevented Muammar Gaddafi's forces from taking
the rebel stronghold of Benghazi and allowed often disorganised
rebel units to eventually control the whole county.
Dabbashi said the government needed more time to assess the
security situation in Libya and its ability to monitor its
borders.
Western diplomats said issues the NTC had suggested it would
like NATO to help with, including border security, fell outside
the U.N. mandate to protect civilians and enforce a no-fly zone.
"The job was to protect civilians and from NATO's point of
view, that mission has been accomplished," a diplomat told
Reuters on condition of anonymity. "There's no point in delaying
termination of the mandate."
(Additional reporting by Samia Nakhoul in Dubai, Regan Doherty
in Doha, Louis Charbonneau at the United Nations and David
Brunnstrom in Brussels; Writing by David Stamp; Editing by Ralph
Gowling)