By Lutfi Abu-Aun and Robert Birsel
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya, Aug 5 The government of
Muammar Gaddafi denied a rebel report on Friday that a NATO air
strike had killed the Libyan leader's son Khamis, commander of
one of the government's most loyal and best-equipped units.
Government spokesman Moussa Ibrahim said the report of
Khamis Gaddafi's death was a ploy to cover up the killing of a
civilian family in Zlitan, a battlefront city where Gaddafi
forces are trying to halt the rebel advance on Tripoli.
"It's false news. This is a dirty trick to cover up their
crime in Zlitan and the killing of the al-Marabit family. They
invented the news about Mr Khamis Gaddafi in Zlitan to cover up
their killing," he told Reuters.
A rebel spokesman said the air strike had killed 32 Gaddafi
loyalists in Zlitan, where Khamis Gaddafi's elite 32nd Brigade
is believed to have been leading the stand to defend the
approaches to Tripoli, 160 km (100 miles) away.
"We have information that in Zlitan, a leadership building
was attacked by NATO and 32 Gaddafi men were killed, among them
his son, Khamis," the rebel spokesman said.
NATO was not able to confirm the report of Khamis Gaddafi's
death. NATO said on Thursday that it had struck at a
command-and-control target in the Zlitan area.
"We cannot confirm anything right now because we don't have
people on the ground," an alliance official said. "But we are
trying to find out what we can."
If confirmed, the death of Khamis would be a severe blow to
his father's campaign to resist a six-month-old uprising and
remain in power.
His brigade of around 10,000 men is described by analysts as
Libya's most effective unit and a central part of the security
apparatus. In embassy cables released last year by WikiLeaks, a
U.S. diplomat wrote: "The Khamis Brigade is considered the best
equipped and most capable of defending the regime."
It was not the first time Khamis has been reported killed in
the conflict: Arab media reported in March that he had died in a
kamikaze crash by a disaffected Libyan air force pilot. Libyan
state television showed footage at the time of a man resembling
Khamis, which it said disproved reports of his death.
Khamis would be the second of Gaddafi's sons reported killed
since the uprising against his 41-year rule began in February.
The government said earlier this year that a NATO strike in
Tripoli had killed Saif al-Arab Gaddafi, who unlike Khamis did
not have a high public profile or a major leadership role.
STRIKES HIT ZLITAN
On Thursday, on the western side of Zlitan, pro-Gaddafi
officials showed journalists the bodies of two children they
said had been killed in a NATO air strike earlier in the day. It
was impossible for journalists to confirm that account.
An official at NATO operational HQ in Naples said on
Thursday: "We did hit a military target at around 6:30 this
morning and it was a command-and-control site".
"We always take seriously allegations of civilian casualties
and are looking into it, but we have no evidence at this stage
that this was caused by an air strike."
Britain said it carried out air strikes on Tuesday and
Wednesday against buildings, staging posts and a tank being used
by Gaddafi forces near Zlitan.
Gaddafi has so far remained in control of the capital
despite severe fuel shortages and rebel advances backed since
March by Western air strikes.
Rebels said on Friday they were moving closer to the eastern
oil hub of Brega, capturing a hill overlooking part of the town
from Gaddafi's forces and clearing landmines in their way as
they prepared to make a push for it.
"It's close, so close to Brega," said rebel spokesman
Mohammad Zawawi. "From that hill you can easily see a
residential area of Brega," he said, adding there were no
casualties in the battle to capture the hill.
The rebels face numerous problems, from stalling battlefield
momentum to internal splits, exposed starkly last week when
military chief Abdel Fattah Younes was assassinated in
circumstances that have yet to be fully explained.
Rebels who cleared Gaddafi's forces from Libya's
third-largest city Misrata after weeks of intense fighting have
been trying to push westwards and take Zlitan, which would open
the coastal road toward his Tripoli stronghold.
Near the capital, they also control the Western Mountains
southwest of Tripoli. A rebel official there, Colonel Juma
Ibrahim, told Reuters they had set an ultimatum to the
surrounded town of Tiji to surrender or face attack on Saturday.
Rebels were using loud-hailers to appeal to a tribal chief
close to Gaddafi to evacuate civilians from Tiji and broker the
withdrawal of pro-Gaddafi forces.
"If he does not comply, we will attack," said Ibrahim.
