* Gaddafi forces holding on to oil terminal at Brega
* Rebels pay price for new bid on Brega
* Captured officer predicts hard fight for Zawiyah
(Adds Libyan minister on Brega, Zawiyah)
By Robert Birsel
AJDABIYAH, Libya, Aug 12 Rebels on the eastern
front of Libya's civil war lost 11 men in the past 24 hours
fighting to capture the strategic oil terminal and refinery at
Brega on the Mediterranean coast, hospital sources said.
Sources at a hospital in Ajdabiyah to the northeast said
about 50 were wounded on Thursday and Friday and one civilian in
the almost deserted town was killed when a rocket fired by
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces hit a house.
The rebels have taken the residential zone of New Brega. But
that is 15 km (10 miles) from the terminal and port area.
They hope that capturing the port 750 km east of the capital
Tripoli will be a tipping point in their nearly six-month
campaign to oust Gaddafi. They want to begin exporting oil from
Brega as quickly as possible.
But the battle for it has been going on for months.
"There's close fighting in the oil terminal area this
morning but maybe we can finish it off today," rebel soldier
Mohammad Muftah said.
Troops loyal to Gaddafi were holding onto the oil
facilities, firing rockets at rebel positions.
Libyan Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Kaim said the rebels
had not entered the city of Brega, and told a news conference
more than 20 rebels had been killed in fighting round the city.
Gaddafi is clinging to power despite a near five-month-old
NATO air campaign, tightening economic sanctions, and a
lengthening war with rebels trying to end his 41-year rule.
The rebels have seized large swathes of the North African
state, but are deeply divided and lack experience, and
Thursday's gains in the east broke weeks of stalemate.
In the west, rebel forces driving north towards the town of
Zawiyah, within striking distance of Gaddafi's stronghold in the
capital, have not moved up from Thursday's positions.
Rebels said they had reached the village of Bir Shuaib, some
25 km from Zawiyah, which has unsuccessfully risen up against
Gaddafi twice this year.
PRISONER SAYS GADDAFI STRONG
Reuters interviewed a captured intelligence officer who said
Gaddafi had reinforced Zawiyah, which also has a coastal oil
refinery, with about 1,000 conscripts. But there were no heavy
weapons there and no African mercenaries as rebels insist.
Brigadier-General Al-Hadi al-Ujaili predicted the rebels
would face a hard fight to capture the town. He said Gaddafi
still enjoys strong support in Tripoli and among Libya's main
tribes, which he said was crucial.
Kaim also dismissed suggestions the rebels might take Zawiya
and the coastal highway. "In their dreams -- its impossible," he
said.
The western battle is one of three widely separated rebel
fronts against Gaddafi forces. In the east around the ports of
Misrata and Brega, fighting had been bogged down in recent weeks
while the western rebels have advanced.
Zawiyah lies less than 50 km west of Tripoli, on the main
road to Tunisia, which has been a lifeline for Libya but has
begun to crack down on rampant smuggling of gasoline.
Rebels in the Western Mountains can muster a few thousand
men if their separate units join forces.
In Misrata, a port on the Mediterranean under
rebel control for months and about 580 km west of Brega, six
rebel fighters were killed in fighting on Friday.
Three rebels were killed west of the city where they are
fighting to capture Zlitan, a town 160 km east of Tripoli. Three
other rebels were killed in battles with Gaddafi forces in the
town of Tawargha, east of Misrata.
MORE PRESSURE
On the diplomatic front, a Tunisian government official said
on Friday there had been contacts last week between U.S. envoys
and Gaddafi representatives on Tunisian soil. The official, who
declined to be named, gave no further details.
U.S. officials met Gaddafi representatives last month to
deliver a message that the embattled Libyan leader must go.
In an effort to pile economic and military pressure on
Gaddafi, more countries will announce next week that they will
free frozen assets for the rebels, a British official said.
"While it's hard to predict when this will end, it's easy to
see the pressure is building on Gaddafi and it is only a matter
of time before he's forced to leave power," the official said.
Britain is playing a leading role in NATO air strikes
against Gaddafi's forces, which have weakened his armoury but
have not enabled the rebels to deliver a knockout blow.
Tightening the economic noose around Gaddafi, Tunisia said
on Thursday its troops were patrolling fuel stations to curb the
flow of smuggled gasoline into neighbouring Libya.
International sanctions and the civil war have disrupted
fuel supplies to parts of the country under Gaddafi's control,
but huge volumes of gasoline are instead being smuggled across
the Libyan-Tunisian border.
"The armed forces are now conducting checks at fuel stations
in the south of Tunisia ... so that neither Tunisians nor
Libyans can fill up with large quantities," Tunisian Defence
Ministry official Mokhtar Ben Nasr told a news conference.
"These checks are aimed at preventing the smuggling of
diesel and gasoline to Libya."
(Additional reporting by Michael Georgy with rebel forces in
the west, Tarek Amara in Tunisia, Missy Ryan in Tripoli; Souhail
Karam in Rabat and Mariam Karouny in Beirut; writing by Douglas
Hamilton and Joseph Nasr; editing by Tim Pearce)