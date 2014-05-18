BENGHAZI, Libya May 19 Clashes broke out early on Monday in Benghazi in Libya's volatile east with unknown attackers firing Grad rockets at the city's Benina airport, army and security sources said.

Fighting was also reported in two other areas in Benghazi where irregular forces led by a renegade retired general and Islamist militants had already fought on Friday. Authorities had closed the airport on Friday for security reasons.

There was no immediate word on any casualties. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Bernard Orr)