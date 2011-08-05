(Adds Libyan government spokesman comments paras 18-19, 22)
* Gaddafi camp says working with Islamist rebels
* Rebels receive fuel shipment in Benghazi port
* Three said killed in clash south of capital
By Robert Birsel
BENGHAZI, Libya, Aug 4 Muammar Gaddafi's son has
made a bid to divide the fractious Libyan rebellion, telling a
newspaper he was forging an alliance with Islamist rebels
against their liberal allies.
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's comments, in an interview with the
New York Times, were a sign that the Libyan leader's camp hopes
to exploit divisions among the rebels revealed by the
assassination of their military commander last week.
The newspaper quoted an Islamist rebel leader who confirmed
contact with Gaddafi's son. However, he pledged continued
support for the opposition and denied a split with the liberal
wing of the six-month-old rebellion.
The rebels scored a victory on Thursday, bringing a ship
with a seized cargo of government-owned fuel into their port.
The docking of the Cartagena, a tanker carrying at least
30,000 tonnes of gasoline -- a scarce commodity in government
territory -- boosted an insurgency which has broad international
military and diplomatic backing but is struggling to oust
Gaddafi in his 41st year as leader of the 60-year-old state.
Gaddafi has so far remained in control of the capital
Tripoli despite severe fuel shortages and rebel advances on
three fronts, backed since March by Western air strikes.
He has defied hopes in Western states of a swift
exit, forcing them to await progress on political and military
fronts.
The rebels face their own problems, from stalling
battlefield momentum to internal splits, exposed starkly last
week when military chief Abdel Fattah Younes was killed in
circumstances that have yet to be fully explained.
Rebels and pro-Gaddafi forces have exchanged fire in the
towns of Zlitan and Brega to the east of Tripoli, and a rebel
offensive in the Western Mountains appeared to have stalled.
But a report from south of Tripoli suggested the revolt was
spreading. According to a local resident of Msalata, 110 km (70
miles) from the capital, three Libyans were killed on Wednesday
in a town until now unscathed by civil war violence.
It began with a clash between people waiting in a queue
outside a bakery, then escalated with the burning of a local
government office. Police called in army troops to help them
regain control and three unidentified locals died, he said.
REVERSAL
Gaddafi cracked down firmly on Islamists during his years in
undisputed power, and many Islamists have joined the rebellion,
siding with more liberal, pro-Western rebels trying to oust him.
In what would amount to a remarkable policy reversal, Saif
al-Islam Gaddafi told the New York Times he had made contact
with Islamists among the rebels, led by a figure named Ali
Sallabi, and would now form an alliance with them.
The Islamists and the government would issue a joint
statement on their alliance within days, he said.
"The liberals will escape or be killed," said Saif al-Islam,
once seen as a reformist and potential successor to his father.
The newspaper described him sporting a newly-grown beard and
traditional scarf rather than his customary Western dress.
"Libya will look like Saudi Arabia, like Iran. So what?" he
said. "I know they are terrorists. They are bloody. They are not
nice. But you have to accept them," he added.
However, the Islamist figure courted by Saif al-Islam denied
there was any such deal. Sallabi confirmed contact with Saif
al-Islam, but said he still backed the rebellion.
Libyan Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Kaim said Saif
al-Islam Gaddafi was speaking for himself, not for the
government, in his comments regarding Islamists.
"I think Saif al-Islam, he was explaining himself not
explaining the position of the government," Kaim told reporters
in Tripoli.
NATO, which is enforcing an arms embargo on Libya, gave the
rebels a boost on Thursday when it cleared the Cartagena, a
tanker carrying enough fuel to fill nearly a million cars, to
dock in Benghazi.
A NATO spokesman declined to comment on a report in a
petroleum industry newsletter, the Petroleum Economist, that the
Cartagena was seized on Tuesday night by anti-Gaddafi rebels
with the help of special forces from a European state.
Kaim condemned the seizure of the tanker Cartagena, which
belongs to the Libyan government's shipping arm, a move he said
violated international law. He said said British and French
special forces had helped rebels seize the boat.
NATO BLAMED
Fighting has slowed since breakneck advances and retreats
over Libya's desert terrain in the uprising's early days.
Near the capital, rebels control a mountainous region
southwest of Tripoli, as well as the port of Misrata to the
capital's southeast. In the mostly rebel-held east of the
country, fighting has see-sawed between the town of Ajdabiyah
and the oil port of Brega.
Hospital officials in Ajdabiyah said one rebel was killed
and four others were wounded in clashes in Brega on Wednesday.
Rebels said the front line was quiet on Thursday as they cleared
mines set by government forces before further attacks.
Britain's Ministry of Defence said it had carried out air
strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday against buildings, staging
posts and a tank being used by Gaddafi forces near Zlitan, the
next big town on the road from Misrata to Tripoli .
On Thursday, on the western side of Zlitan, pro-Gaddafi
officials showed journalists the bodies of two children they
said had been killed in a NATO air strike earlier in the day.
There were no signs of military infrastructure. It was
impossible for journalists to confirm the official account.
"We did hit a military target at around 6.30 this morning
and it was a command-and-control site," said an official at NATO
operational HQ in Naples. "We always take seriously allegations
of civilian casualties and are looking into it, but we have no
evidence at this stage that this was caused by an air strike."
A rebel spokesman in Zlitan named Mohammed said NATO hit a
location in the town used by Khamis al-Gaddafi "but we don't
know if he was there at the time and whether he was killed".
"Today we heard a lot of fighting inside Zlitan. We heard
light and heavy weapons. We know the revolutionaries were not
involved. So it seems the fighting was internal --- Gaddafi
forces fighting against each another," he said.
In the west, where rebels hope to capture Tiji, Gaddafi's
last major stronghold in plains at the foot of the Western
Mountains, a rebel advance has halted for want of ammunition.
A Reuters reporter said Gaddafi's forces fired about seven
rounds of heavy artillery from Tiji at rebel positions on
Thursday but the rebels did not return fire.
