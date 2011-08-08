(Adds UNESCO condemns NATO strike, rebel spokesman)
* Rebels in control of town 80 km south of Tripoli
* They say they will push north to the coast
* Rebel executive council dissolved
By Michael Georgy
BIR AL-GHANAM, Libya, Aug 8 - Libyan rebels who seized the
town of Bir al-Ghanam 80 km (50 miles) south of Tripoli said on
Monday they would push on towards the capital, Muammar Gaddafi's
stronghold, but expected a tough fight.
The small desert settlement is now the closest rebel
position to Tripoli and its capture at the weekend is likely to
inject some new momentum into a six-month campaign to oust
Gaddafi which has been faltering over the past few weeks.
Anti-Gaddafi fighters had been camped since late June on
heights overlooking the town, unable to advance. According to
rebels in the town on Monday, they moved in on Saturday under
cover from NATO warplanes.
They said their next target was Zawiyah, a town on the
Mediterranean coast 50 km west of Tripoli.
Zawiyah was the scene of two failed uprisings against
Gaddafi's rule since February. Many of the fighters in Bir
al-Ghanam are from there, although many of those who took part
in uprisings are now in government prisons or dead.
"Our aim is to get to Zawiyah. Once we do that Gaddafi is
finished," said rebel fighter Murad Bada, who was sitting under
the shade of a tree and humming a song about Zawiyah.
Rebel progress on the battlefield has been slower
than Western countries expected when they began air strikes
against Gaddafi in March. The rebels have been hampered by
divisions, revealed starkly 12 days ago when their military
chief was assassinated in circumstances yet to be fully
explained.
Libyan rebels on Monday dissolved their executive committee,
or cabinet, after what they described as "administrative errors"
in the handling of the shooting of Abdel Fattah Younes.
The 14-member committee, including officials responsible for
defence and interior affairs, was sacked and a new one will be
nominated by Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril, said National
Transitional Council (NTC) media director Shamsiddin Abdulmolah.
Younes was killed on July 28 after being taken into custody
by his own side for questioning, throwing into question NTC
unity just as it was winning broader international recognition.
"They've all been dismissed," Abdulmolah told Reuters.
"There were administrative errors that they were held
responsible for."
Opposition leaders linked the killing of Younes, a former
interior minister under Gaddafi who defected early in the
revolt, to elements loyal to the Libyan leader.
BREAKTHROUGH
The capture of Bir al-Ghanam was the biggest rebel
breakthrough in weeks of largely static fighting on three fronts
across Libya. But that alone is not enough to undermine
Gaddafi's grip on power.
The small rebel force approaching from the south could face
much stiffer resistance as it draws nearer to the capital, where
Gaddafi's troops are concentrated and where he can count on a
certain level of popular support.
The rebel advance elsewhere has been hampered by divisions
and infighting, as well as a lack of experience in warfare.
Abdelsalam, a rebel spokesman in Misrata, another rebel
stronghold west of Benghazi, said one fighter was killed in a
shelling attack in Dafiniya, a village on the road to Zlitan,
the next major town in Gaddafi's hands on the road to Tripoli.
"There is progress on the front, but it is very slow.
Entering Zlitan is very tricky. We are trying to enter ... from
open farmland. We also need an uprising against Gaddafi's forces
by residents in Zlitan. Taking Zlitan and advancing toward
Tripoli is going to take months if not years," he said.
Rebel officials in the east said they had created a security
force to protect oil installations, a step which could allow
them to resume crude exports and earn badly-needed income.
The rebels stopped pumping oil to Mediterranean Sea export
terminals under their control after pro-Gaddafi raiding parties
attacked oil facilities in the desert. A spokesman in the
stronghold of Benghazi said an armed force had been created to
protect the oil fields, equipped with night-vision equipment.
BOMB CRATER
Libya's prime minister on Sunday said government forces were
in control of Bir al-Ghanam after fighting off a rebel attack.
But in the town early on Monday, the only sign of government
forces was the weaponry they had left behind when they fled.
Three tanks were burned out. One still on a transporter lay
next to a deep crater apparently caused by a NATO air strike.
One fighter said five rebel fighters were killed taking the
town, including a Libyan-American father and son, part of a
large contingent of foreigners with Libyan roots who have come
back to fight against Gaddafi.
If NATO's commitment to the campaign were to waver, it could
give Gaddafi an opportunity to hold on to power. Some alliance
members are unsettled by how long it is dragging on and how much
it is costing, especially at a time of economic uncertainty.
The head of the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO sharply
rebuked NATO on Monday for a July 30 air
strike on Libyan state TV in which several people were
killed.
"I deplore the NATO strike on Al-Jamahiriya and its
installations," UNESCO director Irina Bokova said. "Media
outlets should not be targeted in military actions."
Some Western capitals doubt whether the rebel leadership can
hold the country together if Gaddafi is no longer in charge.
But for now, at least, there is no sign of any let-up in the
NATO bombing campaign. The alliance says the air strikes are to
protect civilians from Gaddafi's forces but there is clear
evidence of NATO coordinating attacks with rebel offensives.
(Additional reporting by Robert Birsel in Benghazi, Omar Fahmy
in Cairo, Joseph Nasr in Berlin, Hamid Ould Ahmed in Algiers,
Missy Ryan in Tripoli, Louis Charbonneau at the United Nations;
Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Douglas Hamilton and Peter
Graff)