* New Gaddafi broadcast calls on supporters to fight back
* International powers call on Gaddafi to end bloodshed
* Deal struck to release $1.5 bln of frozen funds
* New oil chief says exports to resume in 2-3 weeks
By Peter Graff and Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Aug 26 Muammar Gaddafi taunted his
Libyan enemies and their Western backers as rebel forces battled
pockets of loyalists across Tripoli in an ever more urgent quest
to find and silence the fugitive strongman.
Rumours of Gaddafi or his sons being cornered, even sighted,
swirled among excitable rebel fighters engaged in heavy
machinegun and rocket exchanges. But two days after his compound
was overrun, hopes of a swift end to six months of war were
still being frustrated by fierce rearguard actions.
Western powers demanded Gaddafi's surrender and worked to
release frozen Libyan state funds, hoping to ease hardships and
start reconstruction in the oil-rich state. But with loyalists
holding out in the capital, in Gaddafi's coastal home city and
deep in the inland desert, violence could go on for some time,
testing the ability of the government-in-waiting to keep order.
"The tribes ... must march on Tripoli," Gaddafi said in an
audio message broadcast on a sympathetic TV channel. "Do not
leave Tripoli to those rats, kill them, defeat them quickly.
"The enemy is delusional, NATO is retreating," he shouted,
sounding firmer and clearer than in a similar speech released on
Wednesday. Though his enemies believe Gaddafi, 69, is still in
the capital, they fear he could flee by long-prepared escape
routes, using tunnels and bunkers, to rally an insurgency.
Diehards numbering perhaps in the hundreds were keeping at
bay squads of irregular, anti-Gaddafi fighters who had swept
into the capital on Sunday and who were now rushing from one
site to another, firing assault rifles, machineguns and
anti-aircraft cannon bolted to the backs of pick-up trucks.
In a southern district close to the notorious prison of Abu
Salim, the rebel forces launched a concerted assault, sweeping
from house to house and taking prisoners. Elsewhere,
pro-Gaddafi forces shelled rebel positions at Tripoli's airport,
and NATO warplanes bombed Sirte to the east -- Gaddafi's
birthplace.
RESIDENTS VENTURE OUT
While random gunfire broke out periodically across the city,
some of its two million residents ventured out to stock up on
supplies for the first time in days.
Aid agencies sounded an alarm about food, water and also
medical supplies, especially for hundreds of wounded. But the
new leadership said it had found huge stockpiles in Tripoli
which would ease the shortages.
In a sign that Libya's rebel authority was gradually
taking over the levers of power from Gaddafi, National
Transitional Council official Ali Tarhouni said late on Thursday
the body had begun a planned move from the eastern rebel bastion
of Benghazi to Tripoli.
"I proclaim the beginning of the resumption of the work
of the executive office in Tripoli," Tarhouni, who is in charge
of oil and financial matters for the council, told reporters at
a briefing in the capital.
The shift is seen as a crucial step to smoothing over
rifts in the country, fragmented by regional and tribal
divisions, particularly between east and west.
Nonetheless, in order to begin installing an administration
in a nation run by an eccentric personality cult for 42 years,
to offer jobs to young men now bearing arms and to heal ethnic,
tribal and other divisions that have been exacerbated by civil
war, Libya's new masters are anxious for hard cash quickly.
The United States and South Africa struck a deal late
on Thursday to allow the release of $1.5 billion in frozen Libya
funds for humanitarian aid and other civilian needs, U.N.
diplomats said.
Some governments, notably in Africa where there was
some sympathy for Gaddafi's view of his Western enemies as
colonialist aggressors, had been reluctant to agree to the
deal.
FEAR OF FAILURE
After a meeting of officials in Istanbul, the Contact Group
of allies against Gaddafi called on Libyans to avoid revenge.
"The participants attached utmost importance to the
realisation of national reconciliation in Libya," it said. "They
agreed that such a process should be based on principles of
inclusiveness, avoidance of retribution and vengeance."
The group also urged the United Nations Security Council to
pass a resolution freeing up cash quickly.
Jibril said the uprising, the bloodiest so far of the Arab
Spring, could fall apart if funds were not forthcoming quickly:
"The biggest destabilising element would be the failure ... to
deliver the necessary services and pay the salaries of the
people who have not been paid for months.
"Our priorities cannot be carried out by the government
without having the necessary money immediately," he said.
Gaddafi's opponents fear that he may rally an insurgency, as
did Saddam Hussein in Iraq, should he remain at large and,
perhaps, in control of funds salted away for such a purpose.
Western powers, mindful of the bloodshed in Iraq, have made
clear they do not want to engage their troops in Libya. But a
U.S. State Department spokeswoman said Washington would look
favourably on any Libyan request for U.N. police assistance --
something some say might aid a transition to democracy.
HUNTING GADDAFI
Rebel leaders, offering a million-dollar reward, say the war
will be over only when Gaddafi is found, "dead or alive".
The ex-international high representative in Bosnia, Paddy
Ashdown, told Reuters there was a need for speed if Libya's new
rulers were to avoid a lingering threat from their predecessor,
unlike what transpired in the former Yugoslavia and Iraq.
"The best time to capture these defeated leaders is
immediately after the conflict finishes," Ashdown said. "The
longer it takes the more chance they have of being spirited away
to a place which is much more difficult to find."
The United States and NATO are also deeply concerned
about possible looting and resale of weapons from Libyan
arsenals as Muammar Gaddafi's rule crumbles, though the U.S.
State Department said it believes Libya's stocks of concentrated
uranium and mustard agent are secure.
With fighting raging in Tripoli, there was evidence of the
kind of bitter bloodletting in recent days that the rebel
leaders are anxious to stop in the interests of uniting Libyans,
including former Gaddafi supporters, in a democracy.
A Reuters correspondent counted 30 bodies, apparently of
troops and gunmen who had fought for Gaddafi, at a site in
central Tripoli. At least two had their hands bound. One was
strapped to a hospital trolley with a drip still in his arm.
All the bodies had been riddled with bullets.
Elsewhere, a British medical worker said she had counted 17
bodies who she believed were of prisoners executed by Gaddafi's
forces. One wounded man said he had survived the incident, when,
he said, prison guards had sprayed inmates with gunfire on
Tuesday as the rebel forces entered Gaddafi's compound.
French magazine Paris Match quoted an intelligence source
saying Libyan commandos found evidence that he had stayed at a
safe house which they raided on Wednesday. NATO was helping the
rebels with intelligence and reconnaissance, Britain said, and
its jets kept up their bombing campaign overnight.
"There are areas of resistance by the regime which has had
considerable levels of military expertise, still has stockpiles
of weapons and still has the ability for command and control,"
said British Defence Minister Liam Fox.
"They may take some time to completely eliminate and it is
likely there will be some frustrating days ahead before the
Libyan people are completely free of the Gaddafi legacy."
Nonetheless, many in Tripoli count themselves happy already
that Gaddafi has gone