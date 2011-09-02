Sept 2 () - * "Very marginal" damage to work sites-chmn

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 2 Italy's biggest construction group Impregilo SpA hopes to have its Libyan building sites operating at full speed by the end of the year, ahead of a previous schedule, its chairman said on Friday.

Last week, the company said it did not expect to restart its Libyan operations this year, preferring to wait until the rebels who toppled Muammar Gaddafi return the war-torn country to some sense of normality.

"We hope to have our sites up and running at full steam by the year end. Damage is only very marginal," Chairman Massimo Ponzellini said on the margins of a conference.

Impregilo has orders in Libya worth about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), part of its overall end-June 22.7 billion euro order book.

At 1344 GMT, Impregilo shares were down 2.6 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 construction index was off 3.8 percent.