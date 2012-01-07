TRIPOLI Jan 7 Libya will review its
investments in the Arab world and Africa, the chairman of the
National Transitional Council said on Saturday.
"We have a general view to review all investments in the
Arab world, the African continent and elsewhere," Mustafa Abdul
Jalil said at news conference with visiting Sudanese President
Omar Hassan al-Bashir.
"There are some countries where investment will increase and
others where projects will stop."
"There are investments that are worthy of developing and
there may be investments that would be better for the Libyan
people for them to be closed."