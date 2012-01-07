TRIPOLI Jan 7 Libya will review its investments in the Arab world and Africa, the chairman of the National Transitional Council said on Saturday.

"We have a general view to review all investments in the Arab world, the African continent and elsewhere," Mustafa Abdul Jalil said at news conference with visiting Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

"There are some countries where investment will increase and others where projects will stop."

"There are investments that are worthy of developing and there may be investments that would be better for the Libyan people for them to be closed."