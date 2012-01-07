* After review, Libya may end Arab, Africa, other
investments
* NTC chief says to invest in agriculture, property in Sudan
* Libya owns stakes in Unicredit, Pearson, Juventus
TRIPOLI, Jan 7 Libya will review its
investments in the Arab world, Africa, and elsewhere, and it
will make major agricultural and property investments in
neighbouring Sudan, the chairman of its ruling National
Transitional Council said on Saturday.
"We have a general view to review all investments in the
Arab world, the African continent and elsewhere," Mustafa Abdul
Jalil said at news conference with visiting Sudanese President
Omar Hassan al-Bashir.
"There are some countries where investment will increase and
others where projects will stop."
"There are investments that are worthy of developing and
there may be investments that would be better for the Libyan
people for them to be closed," Abdul Jalil said.
Under Muammar Gaddafi, Libya invested its oil wealth mostly
in Europe but it also made major investments in Africa, the
Middle East, North Africa and the United States.
Some of Libya's major investments in Africa are managed by
the $65-billion Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) through a $5
billion fund known as Libyan African Investment Portfolio (LAP).
The African fund investments includes LAP Green Network, a
telecom company operating in six African countries, which
officials said made losses due to U.N. sanctions.
The LIA has conducted a sweeping probe of its investments
over the past few months and made recommendations to the new
Libyan government.
Its acting chief executive told Reuters in November the
cash-heavy fund would be used to finance reconstruction efforts,
but gave no indication about whether its strategic holdings in
Africa and Europe would be sold.
Among LIA's assets are stakes in Italian bank Unicredit
, British publisher Pearson and Juventus
Football Club in Italy.
Abdul Jalil said Libya would increase its Sudan investments.
"There will be major agricultural and real estate
investments in Sudan," he said. "Reason and justice require us
to direct agricultural investments close to Libya instead of the
Far East or Central Asia."
Like other oil-rich Arab states, Abdul Jalil said Libya
wanted to benefit from Sudan's farming lands and relatively
cheap labour. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have large
agricultural investments in Sudan.
Much of the Libya's foreign assets are in cash, bonds and
equities. Its former Central Bank governor said in August the
country's foreign currency reserves were about $168 billion.
The U.N. Security Council's lifted sanctions on the Libyan
Central Bank last month and a subsidiary giving the country's
new rulers immediate access to cash needed for salaries, payment
for former rebels and reconstruction efforts.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Louise Ireland)