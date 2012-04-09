By Ali Shuaib and Hadeel Al-Shalchi
| TRIPOLI, April 9
TRIPOLI, April 9 Libya has started investigating
foreign oil companies over their past relationships with the
former Muammar Gaddafi government, an investigator with the
ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Monday.
Salem Qanan, who sits on the NTC's Oil Committee, said the
government had requested documents from Libya's National Oil
Corporation (NOC), which is in charge of contracts between
private companies and the state.
Qanan said his committee had received information from
people who had worked in the energy sector during Gaddafi's rule
that led it to believe there was reason to suspect the contracts
agreed during that time.
"There are some suspicions over some contracts that were
made by the NOC and foreign companies which seem to have been
influenced by Saif al-Islam Gaddafi," he told Reuters on Monday.
Saif al-Islam is one of the sons of the former Libyan
leader, who is in detention in Libya and wanted for trial both
by the Libyan authorities and the International Criminal Court.
Educated at the London School of Economics, Saif al-Islam
and his aides were an important point of contact in Libya for
many Western governments and companies.
During Gaddafi's four decades of rule, many of the world's
majors either operated in Libya or signed oil deals with
Tripoli.
In October, Libya pledged a probe of Gaddafi-era oil deals.
Analysts said the investigation had the potential to spread
panic among foreign players and even delay the return to normal
oil output.
"The investigation is part of due diligence and a routine
process to make sure there were no irregularities either with
the old regime or the new one," NOC marketing manager Ahmed
Shawki told Reuters.
Industry sources have long expected a wide-scale probe of
oil deals by the new rulers in Libya, who are under pressure to
root out any graft from the Gaddafi era.
Uncertainty about the contracts is likely to delay the oil
industry's return to normal in the post-Gaddafi era.
A byproduct of the investigation, industry sources say,
could be that some old contracts are reallocated to reward
countries that strongly supported last year's uprising, which
ended Gaddafi's 42-year rule.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the Libyan
general prosecutor's office was investigating foreign and
domestic oil companies over their past operations in Libya.
The prosecutor's office could not immediately be reached for
comment on Monday.
(Editing by)