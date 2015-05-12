By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS May 12 The International
Criminal Court can investigate alleged crimes by Islamic State
militants in Libya, but it is first up to individual states to
prosecute their citizens accused of offences, The Hague-based
court's prosecutor said on Tuesday.
The United Nations Security Council asked the court in 2011
to investigate crimes committed since the start of an uprising
the same year that led to the fall of leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Libya has since descended into chaos, with two competing
governments backed by militia brigades scrambling for control of
the oil-producing country and creating havens for Islamist
militants and traffickers.
ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told the U.N. Security Council
on Tuesday that she had noted the 15-member body's calls for
accountability for alleged crimes against civilians committed by
groups claiming allegiance to Islamic State.
"My office considers that ICC jurisdiction over Libya prima
facie extends to such alleged crimes," Bensouda said. "I recall
however the principle that states, in the first instance, bear
the primary responsibility to investigate and prosecute their
nationals who have joined forces with (Islamic State) and are
alleged to be committing ... crimes."
Militants loyal to Islamic State have claimed several
high-profile attacks on foreigners in Libya this year, including
the beheading of 21 Egyptian Christians in February. That attack
prompted air strikes by Egypt on Islamic State targets in Libya.
Last month, a video purportedly made by Islamic State
appeared to show the beheading of some 30 Ethiopians in Libya.
Ultra-radical Islamic State controls swathes of territory in
Syria and Iraq and last year declared a caliphate. France said
in March it would push the Security Council to refer Islamic
State to the international courts.
Bensouda said she was also concerned about alleged
indiscriminate attacks by parties to the Libyan conflict.
"My office is actively considering the investigation and
prosecution of further cases, and will not hesitate to take such
action as may be needed to contribute ending impunity in Libya,"
she said.
The ICC wants to try Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam for war
crimes, but Libya has failed to hand him over. Since his arrest
in 2011, he has been held by a faction of former rebels in the
Zintan region who often operate beyond the authority of the
internationally recognized Libyan government.
Libyan U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Dabbashi told the council
that Libya still wants to try Gaddafi itself and hopes the ICC
would acknowledge that.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Dan Grebler)