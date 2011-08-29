ROME Aug 29 Italy's government is considering a measure to compensate small and medium firms for losses suffered because of the Libyan conflict, a source in the ruling majority told Reuters on Monday.

The proposed amendment to an austerity plan going through parliament will be submitted by Monday evening, the source said.

The proposal will include compensation for damages, as well as tax concessions, and apply to about 200 companies.

(Reporting by Paolo Biondi, editing by Barry Moody)