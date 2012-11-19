ROME Nov 19 An Italian court on Monday unfroze funds held by the Libyan investment fund Lafico in automaker Fiat, energy company ENI and football club Juventus, a judicial source said.

Lafico holds 0.33 percent of carmaker Fiat, 0.33 percent of Fiat Industrial, 1.5 percent of Juventus and 0.0008 percent of Eni.

The holdings were frozen during the revolution in the North African country in 2011, meaning they could not be sold. (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)