BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 12 An Italian consul came
under fire in his car in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on
Saturday but was unhurt, Italy said, four months after the U.S.
ambassador was killed in an attack on the U.S. mission in the
city.
A spokesman for the Italian Foreign Ministry confirmed the
attack on Guido De Sanctis, Italy's Benghazi consul since 2011,
and said he was unhurt.
A security source in Libya who declined to be named told
Reuters: "They shot at his car, but the car was armoured. He is
fine, there are no injuries."
There was no immediate indication who might have been behind
the attack.
Security for Westerners in Libya's second city was an acute
concern even before the attack on the U.S. consulate, in which
four U.S. staff were killed on the anniversary of the Sept. 11
attacks.
American officials say militants with ties to al Qaeda
affiliates were most likely involved in that attack. Benghazi,
like much of Libya, is awash with weapons, and the city has also
seen recent attacks on British, Red Cross and United Nations
interests. Italy is the former colonial power in Libya.
A police source in Benghazi said the shots had been fired
from a car passing De Sanctis's residence. A Reuters reporter
saw two bullet holes in the building, which was surrounded by
police. The Italian spokesman said security around officials in
Benghazi was already high before Saturday's attack.
The city was where the anti-Gaddafi uprising broke out in
February 2011. But Libya's new elected rulers in Tripoli have
struggled to impose their authority on a country where armed
militias wield the real power, and Benghazi's multitude of armed
factions now make it a hot spot for violence.
In November, the city's police chief was shot dead. And last
June, a convoy carrying the British ambassador was attacked with
a rocket-propelled grenade that injured two of his bodyguards.
The offices of the International Committee of the Red Cross
in the city were also attacked last year, as was a convoy
carrying the United Nations' former special envoy to Libya.