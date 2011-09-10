TUNIS, Sept 10 Libya's provisional government chief, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, arrived in the capital Tripoli on Saturday for the first time since his allies chased Muammar Gaddafi out of the city, live television footage showed.

Jalil, chairman of the National Transitional Council (NTC), has been running the provisional administration from the eastern city of Benghazi, cradle of the revolt that overthrew Gaddafi on August 23.

Live pictures on Al Jazeera television showed Gaddafi's former justice minister, who defected during the six-month civil war, arriving in the city to the cheers of scores of his supporters waving NTC flags.

He is expected to hold a press conference later on Saturday.

Political analysts said the visit would be a significant boost to the credibility of both Jalil and the new government.

Libya's new leadership last month said it would set up a provisional government in Tripoli as part of its plans to build up democratic institutions in the country after the revolt.

The NTC's "timetable", which sets out plans for a new constitution and elections over a 20-month period, should start once the NTC declares Libya's "liberation".

It has yet to do so and it is unclear exactly how the disparate groups which have taken over the country will define what constitutes "liberation". (Reporting by Barry Malone; Editing by Andrew Heavens)