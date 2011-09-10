(Adds details, NTC comments, moves dateline to TRIPOLI from
TUNIS)
By William Maclean
TRIPOLI, Sept 10 Libya's provisional government
chief, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, arrived in the capital Tripoli on
Saturday for the first time since his allies chased Muammar
Gaddafi out of the city, the provisional government said.
Abdel Jalil, chairman of the National Transitional Council
(NTC), has been running the provisional administration from the
eastern city of Benghazi, cradle of the revolt that overthrew
Gaddafi in late August.
"He has returned. It is a historic moment," NTC spokesman
Jalal al-Gallal told Reuters. "He will meet his leadership team
and the full NTC to start the next stage of building a new
Libya."
Live pictures on Al Jazeera television showed Abdel Jalil --
Gaddafi's former justice minister who defected at the start of
the six-month civil war -- arriving in the city to the cheers of
scores of his supporters waving NTC flags.
The arrival is a significant boost to the credibility of
both Abdel Jalil and his new government.
Libya's new leadership said last month it would set up a
provisional government in Tripoli as part of its plans to build
up democratic institutions in the country after the revolt.
The NTC has said it will complete its move to Tripoli from
Benghazi by the end of next week -- though previous forecasts
have been followed by delays.
Some of that hesitation seems to stem from long-standing
regional rivalries and from a sense that Tripoli -- run by rebel
brigades that swept in from towns and provinces eager for a
share of power -- may not be a safe place for every official.
The NTC's "timetable", which sets out plans for a new
constitution and elections over a 20-month period, should start
once the NTC declares Libya's "liberation".
It has yet to do so and it is unclear exactly how the
disparate groups which have taken over the country will define
what constitutes "liberation".
Another NTC spokesman said Abdel Jalil had a crucial role to
play in unifying Libya after the war.
"All Libyan people agree on his leadership and I hope his
coming to Tripoli will give a boost to efforts to normalise
Tripoli and to normalise Libya," Mahmoud Shammam told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Mohammad Ben Hussein in Tripoli and
Barry Malone in Tunis; Writing by Barry Malone; Editing by Peter
Graff)