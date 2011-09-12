TRIPOLI, Sept 13 Libya's interim government
chief, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, made his first speech to a crowd of
about 10,000 in the capital Tripoli on Monday -- a sign of
growing confidence from the former rebels.
Abdel Jalil arrived in Tripoli on Saturday for the first
time since his allies chased Muammar Gaddafi out of the city, a
move that political analysts saw as key to his credibility.
The chairman of the ruling National Transitional Council
called on the movement's fighters not to engage in reprisal
attacks against remnants of the Gaddafi government.
Repeating a call made before, he also said that Islamic
sharia law should be the new Libya's main source for
legislation.
"We need to open the courts to anyone who harmed the Libyan
people in any way. The judicial system will decide," he told the
crowd, calling for no attacks on former Gaddafi allies.
"We seek a state of law, prosperity and one where sharia is the
main source for legislation, and this requires many things and
conditions," he said.
Abdel Jalil had been running the provisional administration
from the eastern city of Benghazi, cradle of the revolt that
overthrew Gaddafi in late August.
NTC officials told Reuters they did not advertise the public
appearance for fear pro-Gaddafi elements may attempt to disrupt
it.
Some of the hesitation in Abdel Jalil's arrival in Tripoli
after the fall of Gaddafi seemed to stem from long-standing
regional rivalries and from a sense that Tripoli -- run by rebel
brigades that swept in from towns and provinces eager for a
share of power -- may not be a safe place for every official.
The NTC's timetable which sets out plans for a new
constitution and elections over a 20-month period, should start
once the NTC declares Libya's "liberation".
It has yet to do so and it is unclear exactly how the
disparate groups which have taken over the country will define
what constitutes "liberation".
Several parts of the country's south and three major towns
-- Bani Walid, Sirte and Sabha -- are still controlled by forces
loyal to Gaddafi.
"Bani Walid, Sirte and Sabha are now under siege by Gaddafi
forces. We are betting that our brothers in those cities will
fulfil their expectations and you will see them do so soon,"
Abdel Jalil said.
