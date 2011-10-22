DEAD SEA, Jordan Oct 22 Libyan Prime Minister
Mahmoud Jibril said he expected to step down on Saturday, a move
he had planned to make once his government took full control of
the country.
Ousted dictator Muammar Gaddafi was killed on Thursday when
government forces overran his last stronghold Sirte. The
government was expected to formally declare the country
"liberated" on Sunday.
Asked at the World Economic Forum in Jordan to say when he
expected to stand down, Jibril told Reuters: "Today, today".
He warned Libya's next government not to allow politics to
influence the award of oil contracts, saying: "I can advise the
coming interim government that the economic rule should be the
rule. It's very dangerous to have contracts based on politics."
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)