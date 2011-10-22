DEAD SEA, Jordan Oct 22 Libyan Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril said he expected to step down on Saturday, a move he had planned to make once his government took full control of the country.

Ousted dictator Muammar Gaddafi was killed on Thursday when government forces overran his last stronghold Sirte. The government was expected to formally declare the country "liberated" on Sunday.

Asked at the World Economic Forum in Jordan to say when he expected to stand down, Jibril told Reuters: "Today, today".

He warned Libya's next government not to allow politics to influence the award of oil contracts, saying: "I can advise the coming interim government that the economic rule should be the rule. It's very dangerous to have contracts based on politics." (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)